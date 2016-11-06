LeBron moves into top 10 on NBA’s career scoring list during Cavs win

The Cleveland Cavaliers were pushed to the limit by the Philadelphia 76ers, and LeBron James doesn’t think that’s such a bad thing.

James scored 25 points, moving into 10th place on the NBA’s career list, and added 14 assists and eight rebounds as the unbeaten Cavaliers held off the winless 76ers 102-101 on Saturday night.

“It’s always great to have these kinds of games,” James said. “We will clean it up. It’s a great learning experience for us. I know we have room for improvement.”

Kevin Love added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the reigning champion Cavaliers, who improved to 6-0.

Joel Embiid scored 22 points, making all four of his 3-point attempts, but the 76ers dropped to 0-5.

James passed Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon by converting a fast-break layup midway through the first quarter. Olajuwon finished his career with 26,946 points.

James’ first attempt at passing the record was an emphatic, highlight-reel block by Embiid about 3½ minutes into the contest. After two more misses, James quickly raced up the court for an easy layup to reach the milestone.

“It’s a blessing and an honor,” James said.

He is No. 12 in scoring on the combined ABA/NBA list.

Hawks 112, Rockets 97

In Atlanta, Dwight Howard had 20 points and 14 rebounds in his first game against his former teammates.

Pacers 111, Bulls 94

In Indianapolis, C.J. Miles scored 20 points, and Myles Turner added 16.

Thunder 112, T-Wolves 92

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook scored 28 points to lead the Thunder.

Magic 88, Wizards 86

In Orlando, Jeff Green came off the bench to score 18 points and Evan Fournier added 13.

Pistons 103, Nuggets 86

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Andre Drummond had 19 points and 20 rebounds.

Clippers 116, Spurs 92

In San Antonio, Blake Griffin scored a season-high 28 points as the Clippers handed the Spurs a second straight home loss.

Bucks 117, Kings 91

In Milwaukee, Mirza Teletovic scored 22 points and matched his career high with seven 3-pointers.