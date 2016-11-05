Murray can take over No. 1 ranking after Djokovic loss

Five months after his first French Open title and completing a career Grand Slam in Paris, Novak Djokovic’s reign over men’s tennis could be about to end in the City of Lights.

Djokovic, a three-time defending champion, lost in the Paris Masters quarterfinals on Friday, leaving his No. 1 ranking open to being snatched by Andy Murray.

Murray can rise from No. 2 to 1 in the ATP list for the first time if he wins the tournament. The Briton beat Tomas Berdych 7-6 (11-9), 7-5 to book a spot in the semifinals.

Murray will meet Milos Raonic in the semis. Raonic beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).

So dominant on the Parisian red clay last June, Djokovic was far from his best on super-fast carpet and was defeated by Marin Cilic 6-4, 7-6 (7-2), his first loss against the former U.S. Open champion in 15 matches.

Hampered by a lingering right hand injury, Djokovic made uncharacteristic mistakes from the baseline, called the tournament doctor during the first set and struggled with consistency on his serve.

“I wasn’t on the level that I could have been on,” Djokovic said. “I was also, in this kind of circumstances and with this level of play, in a good position to take the match into the third set, and then two double faults. Just in important moments I wasn’t able to deliver. He is a deserved winner.”

John Isner won a hard-fought all-American contest against Jack Sock 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 6-4 and will face Cilic in the semis.