Blue Jackets crush Habs 10-0

The Montreal Canadiens were the last team in the NHL to lose a game in regulation this season — and they did it in historic fashion Friday night.

And the Columbus Blue Jackets made a little history of their own.

Cam Atkinson, Nick Foligno, Scott Hartnell and Josh Anderson each scored two goals as Columbus swamped Montreal 10-0, matching the biggest loss in the Canadiens’ storied 107-year history and breaking the Blue Jackets’ franchise record.

Montreal lost by 10 goals for the fifth time and the first since an 11-1 loss to Detroit in February 1995. The Canadiens dropped to 9-1-1.

I don’t think you’re going to forget one like that,” Montreal wing Brendan Gallagher said. “We got taught a lesson here tonight. We had it coming. Last game we were sloppy, we got away with it. Tonight we didn’t.”

Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, and Seth Jones and David Savard added goals to help the Blue Jackets improve to 5-3-1. Jets 5, Red Wings 3

In Detroit, Brandon Tanev scored his second goal of the game and his NHL career with 1:16 left to help Winnipeg beat the Red Wings on Gordie Howe night at Joe Louis Arena. Ducks 5, Coyotes 1

In Anaheim, Rickard Rakell had two goals and an assist, John Gibson stopped 21 shots and the Ducks beat Arizona.