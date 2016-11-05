Uno soars in short program

Shoma Uno unleashed two quad jumps to earn a strong lead after the short program at the Cup of Russia, putting him in position on Friday for his second Grand Prix title of the season.

Uno, who earlier this year became the first to execute a quad flip in international competition, opened his program with the jump, though he lost some points for putting his hand down on the landing. He followed it with a quad toe loop/triple toe loop combination.

With a 98.59 score, he is more than seven points ahead of two-time defending world champion Javier Fernandez (91.55). The Spaniard stepped out of the final landing of a quad toe loop/triple toe loop combination. He appeared to be aiming for a quad salchow as his second jump, but managed only a triple.

“My performance today wasn’t exactly perfect, there are things to work on for me, but overall I think it was a good performance,” stated Uno, who won Skate America last month.

“I popped the quad, and I lost levels on my spins, but this is my first competition of the season,” Fernandez said. “It is just the beginning and I can’t be at a 100 percent from the beginning. I made two mistakes, but this is good for my training, so I know what I need to work on.”

Russia’s Mikhail Kolyada (90.28) is in third place.

Anna Pogorilaya led a Russian sweep of the women’s top positions at the end of the first day. The world bronze medalist opened with a triple lutz/triple-toe loop combo and was strong and vivid throughout, scoring 73.93.

Elena Radionova is exactly two points behind with 71.93, and Olympic gold medalist Julia Lipnitskaia, who withdrew from Skate America two weeks earlier because of injury, is third at 69.25.

“Overall, I did what I can do,” commented Pogorilaya. “I was just little jumpy on the footwork, because I got overwhelmed by happy emotions. I tried to hold them back, but I couldn’t and it was a bit reflected in the steps.”

Radionova said, “This is only my first competition of the season and it was quite good, but I like to say it again, there is no limit to perfection. I’m pleased that I turned in a decent performance.”

Yura Matsuda is in seventh place on 61.57.

Russians Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert lead the pairs by 0.25 points. Their short program featured a high triple twist and a solid triple loop throw; they notched 6.76 points.

World bronze medalists Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany outpointed them on program components, but both of them fell on their triple salchows and they ended the day in second place.

Italy’s Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek are third.

American ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates have taken a narrow lead after the short dance segment.

Chock and Bates, who skated to George Thorogood’s “Bad To The Bone,” executed all figures precisely except for a slightly out-of-sync twizzle segment. They scored 75.04 points.

Russia’s Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitry Soloviev trail by just 0.12 points, their short dance highlighted with her difficult back-flip descent from a lift.