Evessa whip Golden Kings in series opener

The Osaka Evessa pulled away from the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the second half on Saturday en route to a runaway victory over their former fierce bj-league rival.

In the Evessa’s 96-57 triumph in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, big man Xavier Gibson, a Florida State alum, poured in 30 points for the visitors. Josh Harrellson chipped in with 16 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.

The Evessa, who are guided by former Ryukyu coach Dai Oketani, outscored the Golden Kings 49-22 in the second half, riding the momentum of a 21-point third quarter, when the hosts put 12 points on the board, into the final stanza.

Osaka (6-7) shot 59.2 percent from 2-point range, including Gibson’s 11-for-15.

For the Evessa, Takuya Hashimoto finished with nine points and Shinnosuke Negoro and Naoaki Hashimoto had eight apiece. Shun Watanuki and Liu Jin both scored seven points.

Osaka pounded Ryukyu on the boards, out-rebounding the hosts 54-30 in the series opener.

Shuhei Kitagawa paced the Kings (7-6) with 16 points. He made 8 of 9 shots from the free-throw line. Anthony McHenry and Lamont Hamilton scored 10 points apiece.

Ryukyu missed 20 of its 23 3-point shots.

It was the first meeting of the season between teams that won seven of the bj-league’s 11 championships. Osaka captured the first three (2005-08) and Ryukyu won four more, including the final title in May before the circuit dissolved and became a part of the new B. League.

Hannaryz 81, Diamond Dolphins 73

In Kyoto, the Hannaryz held Nagoya to 4-for-28 shooting from beyond the arc and prevailed in the weekend opener.

Shooting guard Yusuke Okada had a team-high 20 points, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Hannaryz (5-8). Takuya Sato and Hayato Kawashima added 12 and 11 points, respectively. Genki Kojima had an eight-point outing. Kevin Kotzur had 10 points and Marcus Dove and Sunao Murakami both finished with seven.

Dove, an Oklahoma State alum, grabbed nine rebounds to lead the team in that category.

Justin Burrell led the Diamond Dolphins (9-4) with 28 points, while Tenketsu Harimoto and Jerome Tillman each scored 11. Taito Nakahigashi added nine points and three assists and former Arizona State big man Jordan Bachynski had six points, as did Takaya Sasayama.

Sunrockers 79, Grouses 73

In Toyama, hot-shooting Shibuya used balanced scoring to prevail over the struggling Grouses.

Sharpshooter RT Guinn finished with 20 points, knocking down four 3s for the Sunrockers (7-6), and Kenta Hirose poured in 12 points, Aki Chambers added 11 and Takashi Ito had 10. Ira Brown, a former Toyama standout, contributed seven points and 11 rebounds.

Shibuya canned 9 of 18 3s and shot 58.8 percent (20 of 34) from inside the arc. That helped the club compensate for its 22 turnovers.

Guard Naoki Uto finished with a team-high 21 points, grabbed seven boards and handed out five assists for Toyama (1-12). Sam Willard had 13 points and nine rebounds and Masashi Joho and Ryo Yamazaki both scored eight points.

Jets 75, 89ers 71

In Sendai, guard Yuki Togashi carried Chiba past the hosts with an electrifying 35-point effort.

Togashi, a former NBA Development League player, sank five 3-pointers and was 13-for-20 from the field.

Forward Ryumo Ono added 13 points, going 9-for-9 from the foul line and Michael Parker chipped in with 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Jets (6-7), who competed in their first game since a first-quarter altercation left Chiba with six players and the Alvark Tokyo with just seven last Sunday at Funabashi Arena.

In the aftermath of the Jets-Alvark brouhaha, Chiba center Hilton Armstrong sat out the first game of his two-game suspension.

Jets forward Tyler Stone was 0-for-13 from the field, getting his three points at the foul line. He pulled down eight rebounds.

Brex 92, Levanga 60

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, a dominant fourth quarter finalized the outcome as the hosts hammered Hokkaido.

Tochigi (11-2) outscored the visitors 34-18 in the final stanza.

Hironori Watanabe paced the Brex with 20 points and dished out four assists. Ryan Rossiter added 16 points and 10 boards to notch a double-double and had four steals. Yusuke Endo finished with 17 points and Jeff Gibbs, Kosuke Hashimoto and Naoya Kumagae supplied seven apiece in the rout. Ex-NBA guard Yuta Tabuse handed out four assists in 16-plus minutes of court time.

Asahi Tajima scored 13 points with three steals for the Levanga (4-9) and Takehiko Orimo had nine points.

SeaHorses 82, Lakestars 72

In Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Mikawa capitalized on its frequent trips to the free-throw line to defeat Shiga.

The SeaHorses sank 23 of 30 foul shots; the Lakestars canned 6 of 8.

Gavin Edwards had 25 points and 11 rebounds for Mikawa (9-4) and Kosuke Kanamaru scored 24 points, including 11 of 12 at the line. Makoto Hiejima contributed 13 points and six assists. Big man Isaac Butts added six points and 12 rebounds.

Yusuke Karino paced Shiga (2-11) with 15 points and Julian Mavunga and Yosuke Sugawara both had 14. David Weaver added 12 points.

NeoPhoenix 77, Albirex BB 64

In Hamamatsu, San-en outplayed the visitors in the third quarter, extending their five-point halftime lead to 15 entering the final stanza, then held on for the win.

The NeoPhoenix (9-4) stopped Niigata’s five-game winning streak.

Robert Dozier paced the hosts with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Olu Ashaolu added 13 points and eight boards and Atsuya Ota scored 10 points. Shuto Tawatari chipped in with eight points and six assists.

Davante Gardner led Niigata (7-6) with 26 points. Shunki Hatakeyama had 15 points, five assists and four steals in the loss, while Yuichi Ikeda scored eight points.

Brave Thunders 83, B-Corsairs 81

In Yokohama, Nick Fazekas scored the go-ahead basket with 2:02 to play in the fourth quarter, leading Kawasaki past the hosts.

Fazekas’ inside shot put the Brave Thunders (10-3) ahead 78-76. He finished with a game-high 25 points with 13 rebounds and four assists. Teammate Naoto Tsuji buried six 3s in a 20-point performance and Yuma Fujii had 15 points.

Yokohama had tied it at 76-76 on a Takuya Kawamura bucket with 2:22 left.

Jason Washburn led the B-Corsairs (5-8) with 26 points. Kawamura had 18 points, nine boards and four assists. Masashi Hosoya scored 14 points and Jeff Parmer 13. The rest of the team combined for 13 points.

Yokohama made just 3 of 17 3-point attempts.

Second-division update: Here are the results of Saturday’s games: Fighting Eagles Nagoya 76, Tokyo Excellence 57; Gunma Crane Thunders 72, Aomori Wat’s 71; Ehime Orange Vikings 72, Shimane Susanoo Magic 83; Kumamoto Volters 94, Kagoshima Rebnise 69; Bambitious Nara 93, Nishinomiya Storks 77; Yamagata Wyverns 78, Fukushima Firebonds 76; Ibaraki Robots 82, Iwate Big Bulls 65; and Earthfriends Tokyo Z 79, Shinhu Brave Warroiors 61.