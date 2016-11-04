Arsenal looks to extend impressive run against Spurs

One defeat in 25 games is a powerful argument that Arsenal is ready to make a serious Premier League title statement when it plays Tottenham at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The sole 4-3 loss was at home to Liverpool on the opening day of the season which was followed by a draw at Leicester. One point out of six saw the inevitable anti-Wenger brigade in full voice, though Arsenal’s sensational form since that opening glitch their silence has been deafening.

Arsenal is unbeaten in its last nine Premier League games and has won seven of those. On Tuesday, Arsenal showed an inner strength by coming from 0-2 to win 3-2 away to Bulgaria’s Ludogorets.

The problem is, Arsenal has flattered to deceive so often and 11 months ago it surged to a convincing 3-0 win over Manchester United at Emirates, all three goals coming in the opening 20 minutes. The season saw Arsenal finish second to Leicester, a wasted opportunity to be champions for the first time since 2004. It has been said before only for Arsenal to underachieve yet again, though this time around it looks more like the real deal.

Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi, the Germany international who cost £35 million from Valencia, are as solid as any center-back pairing. The arrival of £30 million Granit Xhaka from Borussia Moenchengladbach gives the Gunners bite, sometimes a little too much, in midfield. With the Switzerland international Arsenal finally has the aura it has lacked since the days of Patrick Vieira, while Theo Walcott is having what could be his best ever season. Mesut Ozil remains class personified.

Alexis Sanchez may not be a 20-goal striker, but on his day the Chilean is unstoppable and so far only Manchester City and Liverpool with 24 goals has scored more that Arsenal’s 23. At its best Arsenal is a challenge for any side and though Tottenham is just three points behind its rival, Mauricio Pochettino’s team has failed to win any of its last six matches in all competitions.

Pochettino said he was “embarrassed” by Spurs’ performance in the 1-0 home defeat by Bayer Leverkusen, and while it remains the only unbeaten side in the league, it has drawn five of its 10 games, the best defensive record countered by the worse offense in the top 12.

Tottenham has not won any of its last six visits to Emirates and on current form that run is likely to continue. Cynics will say we must wait for Arsenal’s traditional injury crisis and soft underbelly to reveal itself, but at the moment Arsene Wenger has the look of a man who believes his constant work in progress is nearing completion.

Pathetic: It is now official. The Football Association is a spineless, lily-livered organization, not that there was ever really any doubt. This week it handed Jose Mourinho a £50,000 fine and a one-game touchline ban for comments about and to two different referees.

The F.A. warned the Manchester United manager: “Next time it’ll be the naughty step for you.” I am assured Mourinho has now stopped laughing at his punishment, excuse me, “punishment.”

His touchline ban was for using abusive language to referee Mark Clattenburg because he did not award United a penalty against Burnley last weekend. Mourinho was sent to the stands. Had a player been sent off for the same offense he would have received a two-game suspension, so presumably it is a lesser offense for a manager to swear at a referee.

It was Mourinho’s eighth misconduct charge in three years. You would have thought that by now the F.A. would have realized that fining a multi-millionaire has no effect while a touchline ban means Mourinho must sit in the stands during the game at Swansea on Sunday, but he can still send down written messages to his assistant in the technical area.

Some punishment, eh?

The slap across the wrist with wet lettuce Mourinho was given is almost condoning the serial offender’s behavior. The F.A. should charge itself with bringing the game into disrepute, but then again it would probably give itself a suspended fine of £5.

Both teams go into Sunday’s game desperate for a win. Swansea is 19th in the Premier League, looking for its first win under American head coach Bob Bradley.

Mourinho doesn’t give a hoot about the Europa League, but United’s 2-1 defeat away to Fenerbahce on Thursday was further proof that the Reds are little more than an ordinary team, beaten and outplayed by a side not in the top four of the Turkish Super League.

United’s scoreless draw against Burnley meant Mourinho has amassed 15 points from his first 10 games; that’s fewer than David Moyes in 2013-14 and fewer than Louis van Gaal last year. Wenger has won the same amount of games in his last eight matches as Mourinho has in his last 42. Mourinho has lost 18 of those 42 and though his CV still gives him credit, it is running out faster than he could have anticipated.

Getting political: Poppygate was in the news again this week. England plays Scotland in a 2018 World Cup qualifier next Friday and the respective football associations want the players to wear poppies on their black armbands to commemorate Armistice Day . . . to honor those who have died in war. FIFA insists no poppy can be displayed.

To most Britons a poppy is worn out of respect to those who gave their lives in war, not with any political undertones; to some, however, it would be a political symbol.

The Prime Minister became involved, which rather weakened the argument that the poppy is not political.

“Before they (FIFA) start telling us what to do, they jolly well ought to sort their own house out,” said Theresa May, though I am not jolly well sure how FIFA’s stance against the poppy and the years of corruption within the organization can be compared.

Everyone has jumped on the poppy political bandwagon, but Law 4 states: “The basic compulsory equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.”

Whether the poppy is a political statement is subjective. What is surely undeniable is that the poppy is a personal statement so wearing it contravenes Law 4.

In 1999, England played Scotland around the same time and there was no issue about wearing a poppy. Times have obviously changed in the subsequent years and the English F.A. and the government have made the poppy an easy but cheap way to get the country behind them against FIFA which has few friends.

Have the players been consulted?

How many of the players are wearing a poppy by choice at the moment?

No and unknown. The fine that FIFA will impose on the English F.A. will be seen as worth every penny for the poppy publicity it has garnered for the manufactured controversy.

Christopher Davies was a longtime Premier League correspondent for the London Daily Telegraph.