Tsonga loses first set 6-0, then rallies past Nishikori in Paris

Fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori allowed 11th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France to come from behind and beat him 0-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) Thursday in the third round of the Paris Masters.

World No. 4 Nishikori missed out on a chance to make his first quarterfinal appearance in two years at the men’s indoor tournament in AccorHotels Arena when he lost momentum after the opening set, while the world No. 13 rallied to win a third-set tiebreaker 7-3.

“I have no excuses. I let an opportunity to win slip through my hands and it’s disappointing,” said Nishikori, who won six straight games in the first set.

“Of course it’s partly my fault, but I do have to give credit to Tsonga, who played well from the second set onwards,” he said.

Up 5-3 and taking a 40-15 lead in the final set, Nishikori dropped his service game with two consecutive double faults while being booed by local fans.

He ended with six double faults and a first-serve conversion percentage of 53 percent.

Nishikori’s next match will be at the Nov. 13-20 ATP Tour Finals in London, the prestigious season-ending tournament for which he has qualified three straight years.

“My serves were not landing where I wanted them to. I’ll make adjustments before I head to London,” he said.

In other action, Marin Cilic ended a three-match losing streak against David Goffin to earn a spot at the ATP Finals.

The former U.S. Open champion needs to stop an even worse run if he is to make it to the last four in the French capital.

Cilic converted his sixth match point to beat Goffin 6-3, 7-6 (11-9) at the indoor tournament, giving him a spot in the quarterfinals and one of the remaining two berths in the eight-man finals.

Next on his plate is top-ranked Novak Djokjovic, who rallied past Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Cilic has a terrible 0-14 record against the Serb.

“He likes to play me,” Cilic said. “Or if you want to put it around differently, I don’t like to play him that much.”

A three-time defending champion at the Paris Masters, Djokovic sealed victory on his second match point. Dimitrov served and returned extremely well in the opener, then the Bulgarian appeared to lose his focus and was undone by multiple errors.

Djokovic called the trainer at 3-1 up in the second set because of pain in his right knee after falling while chasing a shot. He played with more accuracy afterward.

“No problem, thankfully,” Djokovic said. “Just an awkward footing in that point, but all is well.”

Andy Murray, who can topple Djokovic in the rankings if he wins the tournament and Djokovic does not reach the final, made the quarters with no trouble, dispatching Lucas Pouille of France 6-3, 6-0.

Cilic is enjoying a strong finish to the season after a knee injury hampered him in the spring. He won his second title of the year last week in Basel, and after the ATP Finals he is expected to lead Croatia in the Davis Cup final against Argentina.

“I was expecting it,” Cilic said about making the finals. “It was the goal of the season for me.”

Goffin won their three previous encounters, all of them this year, but Cilic was better on Thursday on crucial points, often using his big serve to lift himself out of trouble.