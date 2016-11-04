Seguin records four assists as Stars top Blues

Tyler Seguin was the consummate setup man Thursday night.

Seguin matched his career high with four assists — on Dallas’ first four goals — to help the Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 6-2 in a rematch of their playoff series last season.

John Klingberg had two goals for the Stars, including an empty-netter. Patrick Eaves, Stephen Johns, Jason Spezza and Jordie Benn also scored for Dallas. Jamie Benn had three assists.

Though Seguin and Jamie Benn combined for seven assists, their line had only one goal, by Eaves to open the scoring at 6:35 of the second period.

“Probably their best game of the year,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “Moved the puck well. Obviously, Tyler played a heck of a game with four assists, Jamie right behind him. Our best players were at the forefront tonight, which was great to see.”

To Seguin, the victory was especially significant because it was a Central Division game against the team that eliminated the Stars from the 2016 playoffs.

Seguin had scored three of Dallas’ six goals in the previous five games. The Stars matched that total Thursday to end an 0-2-1 skid.

Eaves deflected a shot by Seguin for the first goal.

Seguin set up Jamie Benn for a breakaway, then gathered the rebound after Allen’s save and passed out to Klingberg at the right faceoff dot for his first goal this season and a 2-1 lead.

Paul Stastny and captain Alex Pietrangelo scored for St. Louis, which is 1-3-1 with only five goals in the last five games.

Capitals 4, Jets 3 (OT)

In Washington, Alex Ovechkin scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Capitals blew a three-goal lead in the third period but regrouped to beat Winnipeg for their fourth consecutive victory.

Bruins 4, Lightning 3 (SO)

In Tampa, Jimmy Hayes scored in the 10th round of a shootout for Boston.

Rangers 5, Oilers 3

In New York, Rick Nash delivered the tiebreaking goal with 1:21 remaining.

Blackhawks 4, Avalanche 0

In Chicago, Corey Crawford made 38 saves for his second shutout in three games.

Maple Leafs 2, Sabres 1

In Buffalo, Mitchell Marner scored two goals and Toronto defeated the Sabres for its first road victory of the season.

Flyers 3, Islanders 2 (SO)

In New York, Claude Giroux had the only goal in the shootout for Philadelphia.

Panthers 4, Devils 3 (OT)

In Sunrise, Florida, Vincent Trocheck scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, against New Jersey.

Senators 1, Canucks 0

In Ottawa, Mike Condon made 27 saves in his Senators debut against Vancouver.

Kings 3, Penguins 2 (OT)

In Los Angeles, Nic Dowd scored 2:37 into overtime for the Kings.

Flames 3, Sharks 2

In San Jose, Matthew Tkachuk had his first two-goal game, including the game-winner with 4:21 to play.

Coyotes 3, Predators 2 (SO)

In Glendale, Arizona, Anthony Duclair and Radim Vrbata both tallied in the shootout for the hosts.