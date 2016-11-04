Kuroda reflects on baseball career that was ‘too good to be true’

Retired right-hander Hiroki Kuroda on Friday reflected on his career with satisfaction and expressed gratitude to the only team in Nippon Professional Baseball he ever played for, the Hiroshima Carp, who he helped win their first Central League pennant in 25 years in his final season.

The 41-year-old spent 11 seasons at the club from 1997, and after playing seven years in the major leagues for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, returned before the 2015 season when far larger offers were on the table to stay in the United States.

He went 10-8 with a 3.09 ERA this year to close out his career with a 203-184 record overall.

“It was a baseball career too good to be true,” Kuroda told a news conference. “We managed to win the league and it was a career that I could be satisfied with.”

Kuroda’s No. 15 shirt was retired by the Carp on Tuesday, becoming the third player in club history to be immortalized that way following former sluggers from the club’s golden era of the 1970s and ’80s, Koji Yamamoto’s No. 8 and Sachio Kinugasa’s No. 3.

“It gave me goose bumps when I first heard it,” said Kuroda. “With so many great players playing before me, it’s overwhelming that mine is retired.

“I didn’t think my career would last for 20 years, so it feels strange. I definitely couldn’t have spent such a career if I didn’t join the Carp. I really feel how great it was I played for them.”

Kuroda announced his retirement on Oct. 18 ahead of the Japan Series and last pitched in Game 3 a week later against the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters. His last pitch saw slugger and Japan’s fastest pitcher Shohei Otani fly out for the second out in the sixth inning before Kuroda came off with a cramp and stiff legs.

The Carp were winning 2-1 as he got the hook but dropped the game 4-3, and the Fighters won twice more in Sapporo to take a 3-2 series lead. Their 10-4 win in Hiroshima clinched it on Saturday, ending the hopes of Kuroda’s showdown against Otani in Game 7.

“There’s a sense of pleasure in him being the last batter I hurled against. It’ll be a good memory,” said Kuroda. “The team couldn’t become Japan’s No. 1 so there’s frustration but I also have a sense of fulfillment that I gave all I had.

“I had some minor injuries this year but I feel at ease given I could probably contribute to the team.”

After two decades of baseball capped by that thrilling final year, Kuroda is enjoying the freedom away from ballparks.

“Relief comes before anything else. I had only been thinking about baseball,” he said. “If I can’t sleep at night or wake up in the morning with my body aching, I can think ‘it doesn’t matter.’ I don’t even want to hold a ball at the moment.”

The Osaka native said he will take his time to decide whether he makes a return to sports in a coaching capacity.

“I’ll stay away from baseball and relax for now,” Kuroda said. “I’m not thinking that far ahead but I thankfully had a chance to pitch both in Japan and the United States. If there are things that I can give back to people, then I’d like to.”