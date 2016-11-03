Price is right as Canadiens win eighth straight

Defenseman Nathan Beaulieu believes Montreal’s victory over Vancouver on Wednesday night should act as a wake-up call.

Though flat for long stretches and outshot 42-21, the Canadiens did enough to beat the Canucks 3-0 for their eighth straight victory.

“It’s probably the worst game we’ve played this year,” said Beaulieu, who scored the winner in the second period. “We definitely got away with one. We just weren’t sharp. We were on our heels. We sat back and didn’t dictate the game. It’s a lesson tonight.

“It’s the best kind of wake-up call to get, one where you get the win. Tough game for us. Back to the drawing board.”

The NHL-best Canadiens relied heavily on goalie Carey Price to keep the winning streak alive. Price made 42 saves for his first shutout and sixth consecutive win of the season. He has 37 career shutouts.

“We’re not going to play perfectly every game, that’s just a fact,” Price said. “We definitely can’t let ourselves get content. We’re going to come out next game and try to get off to a better start.”

Torrey Mitchell and Alexander Radulov, into an empty net, also scored for Montreal. At 9-0-1, the Canadiens are the only undefeated NHL team in regulation time this season. Alex Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher each had two assists.

Ryan Miller made 19 saves for the Canucks. They are winless in five games and 4-5-1 overall.

“The first half of the game we deserved a better fate,” Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins said. “Maybe the guys were shooting a little too fine, knowing who was in net. They thought they had to be perfect on their shots. He’s a good goalie, we knew that coming in.” Flyers 4, Red Wings 3 (OT)

In Philadelphia, Mark Streit tied the score with 1:02 left in regulation, then Jakub Voracek scored in overtime to lift the Flyers past Detroit.

Voracek completed Philadelphia’s comeback by finishing a 2-on-1 with Claude Giroux 1:41 into the 3-on-3 overtime. The assist extended Giroux’s points streak to a career-high 10 games.

Chris VandeVelde and Roman Lyubimov also scored to help the Flyers run their regular-season home winning streak against the Red Wings to 12 games. Penguins 5, Ducks 1

In Anaheim, Kris Letang scored a power-play goal and had an assist in his return from an upper-body injury while Matthew Murray stopped 32 shots in his season debut as Pittsburgh defeated the Ducks.

Patrick Hornqvist, Bryan Rust, Matt Cullen and Evgeni Malkin also scored for the Penguins, who improved to 7-2-1 despite not having Murray to start the season after breaking his hand during the World Cup of Hockey.

Anaheim goaltender John Gibson made 29 saves, including stopping a penalty shot by Scott Wilson after being bowled over by the Pittsburgh forward.