Harden sparks Rockets in rout of Knicks

James Harden and the Houston Rockets spent plenty of energy trying to knock off the champs. They had more than enough left a night later.

Harden had 30 points and 15 assists, and Houston routed the New York Knicks 118-99 on Wednesday night.

“We’re a special group and we’re fairly new,” Harden said, “so the more we’re going to continue to build and do things and play the right way no matter who we’re playing, the better off we’ll be.”

The NBA’s leader coming into the day with 11.8 assists per game, Harden toyed with the New York defense, setting up teammates for lobs or open 3-pointers as the Rockets easily bounced back from a 128-120 loss in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Eric Gordon added 21 points for Houston, which has won seven straight at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks haven’t defeated the Rockets at home since Jan. 26, 2009, so long ago that their coach was current Houston coach Mike D’Antoni.

Harden also grabbed six rebounds, a night after he had 41 points and 15 assists. And the Rockets got a boost from their bench, particularly Montrezl Harrell, who had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

“Those guys helped us keep going and then James is James,” D’Antoni said. “He’s really good and I think he can play every night.”

Carmelo Anthony scored 21 points for New York, which besides its poor defense also heard loud boos for its rebounding and turnovers in a dismal performance.

The Knicks were also playing for the second straight night, but only they appeared to have tired legs. Houston quickly extended a 33-25 lead after one quarter into double digits and was ahead 68-51 at halftime.

Gordon opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to make it a 20-point game and Harden closed it with another 3 that sent the Rockets to the fourth quarter with a 100-78 lead.

Celtics 107, Bulls 100

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas had 23 points and 10 assists, and the Celtics handed Chicago its first loss of the season.

Amir Johnson also finished with 23 points, including four 3s, to help Boston avenge its lone defeat of the season.

Hornets 109, 76ers 93

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker had 22 points and Nicolas Batum scored 17 of 20 points in a pivotal third quarter as the Hornets handed Philadelphia its fourth straight loss to open the season.

Nets 109, Pistons 101

In New York, Brook Lopez had 34 points and 11 boards and Sean Kilpatrick added 24 points as Brooklyn topped Detroit.

Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris each scored 23 points for the Pistons.

Lakers 123, Hawks 116

In Atlanta, Lou Williams scored 16 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter as Los Angeles rallied after trailing most of the game to beat the Hawks.

D’Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 23 points.

Raptors 113, Wizards 103

In Washington, DeMar DeRozan continued his hot start by scoring 40 points and outdueling John Wall in a showcase of All-Star guards as Toronto beat the winless Wizards.

Grizzlies 89, Pelicans 83 (OT)

In Memphis, JaMychal Green scored 21 points and Mike Conley added 20 as the Grizzlies prevailed over the still-winless New Orleans.

Suns 118, Blazers 115 (OT)

In Phoenix, Eric Bledsoe dropped in a rainbow 3-pointer at the overtime buzzer, giving the Suns a dramatic triumph over Portland.

The shot gave Phoenix its first win of the season.

Thunder 85, Clippers 83

In Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook hit a jumper with 18.7 seconds left and finished with 35 points, and Oklahoma City remained unbeaten by beating the Clippers.

Chris Paul had 15 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for Los Angeles, which hit just one shot in a 5½-minute span late in the fourth quarter.

Jazz 97, Mavericks 81

In Salt Lake City, George Hill scored 25 points and Utah cruised past Dallas.

Rodney Hood scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Jazz.

Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks with 14 points.