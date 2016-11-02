Guardiola guides Manchester City to win over Barcelona

Pep Guardiola brought down the superpower he helped create, leading Manchester City to a 3-1 win over Barcelona in a landmark Champions League result for the English club on Tuesday.

The victory City and its Abu Dhabi ownership has craved since joining the European elite in 2011 was achieved the hard way, too, coming after Lionel Messi gave Barcelona a 21st-minute lead with his 90th goal in the Champions League.

City took advantage of a defensive error to equalize through Ilkay Gundogan in the 39th minute and swarmed all over Barcelona in the second half, with a free kick from Kevin De Bruyne and Gundogan’s second goal completing the comeback.

City has modeled itself on Barcelona — in the boardroom, on the field and by bringing in Guardiola, who led Barcelona to 14 trophies from 2008-12 and turned the Messi-inspired team into perhaps the greatest club side ever.

“Now we realize we won against the best team (in the world),” Guardiola said. “For the future generations, they are going to realize, ‘Wow, these guys are able to beat the best team.’ “

It was also crucial in the short term for City, reigniting its Group C campaign that would have been on the rocks with a loss at Etihad Stadium. City is now two points behind first-placed Barcelona after four games, with both teams favored to progress to the last 16.

For 38 minutes, Barcelona looked like it was rolling to a sixth straight win over City in the last four seasons in the Champions League

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique said it was one of the best passages of play his team has ever produced, with City’s defense carved open by the potent front three of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

Messi’s goal came at the end of a length-of-the field counterattack, which started after a City free kick was cleared. City’s defending was reckless, with its deepest defender 10 meters inside Barcelona’s half when Messi fired a crossfield pass toward Neymar to instigate the move.

Neymar ran to the edge of the area and timed his pass perfectly to the onrushing Messi, who took the ball in his stride before gliding between two defenders and placing a low shot inside the near post.

The turning point in the match was an error from Barcelona right back Sergi Roberto, whose inside pass to Sergio Busquets was wayward and collected by Sergio Aguero. He slipped in Raheem Sterling, who had the vision to slide a cross over to Gundogan to tap in left-footed at the far post.

“When you concede a goal in that way, it is normal that you go through a bad period,” Luis Enrique said.