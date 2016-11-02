Goodell, Newton speak about hits

Cam Newton got the phone call he wanted.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke via telephone with Newton about the Carolina quarterback’s concerns over not being protected by game officials from hits while in the pocket, a person familiar with the situation told AP.

The phone call came Tuesday, but it’s unclear exactly what they discussed.

The person spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the details of the meeting were not disclosed.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy declined comment.

Newton criticized league officials after Carolina’s 30-20 win over Arizona on Sunday, saying that he doesn’t feel safe in the pocket because officials are treating him differently than other QBs in the league by not throwing flags when he takes an illegal hit.

He said after the game he planned to talk to Goodell about his concerns.

Newton said he reached his breaking point came when Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell tackled him below the knees as he released the football.

Campbell was not penalized.

It was reminiscent of the hit that sidelined New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for the season in 2008.

“I could have torn my ACL,” Newton said Sunday.

Newton’s frustrations come from numerous hits through his career and added that enough is enough.

“I don’t think there’s a person that can go through what I go through and keep their head, you know what I’m saying?” Newton said. “Hits to the head, that’s one thing, but when you’re not protected in the pocket, that’s another thing. It became the story of my life ever since I came in (to the league). It’s always, ‘Oh, we missed that, I’m sorry.’ “

Panthers coach Ron Rivera threw his support behind Newton on Monday.

“Cam is correct,” Rivera said. “I support him 100 percent in this. I was disappointed it wasn’t called. But I get the benefit of looking up at the screen and seeing it on replay. It confirmed what I thought. It’s difficult. You’d like to see those calls made. I’d love to see our quarterback get those calls.”

Newton said he is tired of hearing officials tell him they missed a call.

Jets to sign Spiller

AP

The New York Jets will sign running back C.J. Spiller and cut newly acquired running back Knile Davis, a person with direct knowledge of the team’s plans told AP.

Davis was claimed off waivers from the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, but will be waived when the Jets sign Spiller on Wednesday, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced its plans.

NFL Network first reported the Jets’ intentions.

Spiller was released by Seattle last Wednesday after being signed on Sept. 28.