Bony powers Stoke past Swansea

Cote d’Ivoire striker Wilfried Bony ended a 10-month goal drought with a brace against former club Swansea City as Stoke City’s revival continued with a 3-1 win in Monday’s Premier League clash.

Both goals for the 27-year-old Manchester City loanee were set up by another former Swansea favorite, Joe Allen, with Alfie Mawson also putting through his own net as Stoke claimed a third win on the bounce.

“It is crazy that my first goals come against my ex-team, it is disappointing for them but that is how football happens,” Bony told Sky Sports.

“I have missed some chances but I knew the goals would come. Every game I push myself.”

Swansea, which had leveled in the first half through Wayne Routledge, has made its worst start to a Premier League season with just five points from 10 matches. It is also the first time it has gone nine games without a win.

“There is no easy solution to getting confidence back,” Swansea manager Bob Bradley told Sky Sports.

“When you are going through a bad stretch you have to have belief.

“It was 1-1 at halftime but we didn’t start the second half in a way that suggested we could win the game.”