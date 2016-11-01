Uchimura set to become Japan’s first pro gymnast

Olympic and world champion Kohei Uchimura is set to become Japan’s first professional gymnast, sources with knowledge of the Rio Games gold medalist’s decision told Kyodo News on Monday.

Arguably the best gymnast of all-time, Uchimura has won the all-around title at the last six world championships, and three gold and four silver Olympic medals.

Uchimura, 27, is technically an employee of Konami Sports Club, but is expected to leave the fitness company after the national team championships next month.

The move will allow Uchimura, who won gold in Rio in the men’s all-around and team events, to enlist multiple sponsors and give him more time to promote gymnastics around Japan, something he longs to do ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Uchimura will be represented by the same management firm — Sport Consulting Japan — as Japan national team stars in soccer like Shinji Okazaki and Yuto Nagatomo.