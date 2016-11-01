Cutler leads Bears to win

hicago

Jay Cutler’s halftime speech — yup, that Jay Cutler — helped the Chicago Bears turn a strong start into one surprising victory.

Cutler threw for 252 yards and a touchdown after missing five games with a thumb injury, rookie Jordan Howard ran for a career-high 153 yards and a TD, and the Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings 20-10 on Monday night.

Chicago (2-6) sacked Sam Bradford five times while handing NFC North-leading Minnesota (5-2) its second straight loss.

Cutler was on target in his return from a sprained right thumb, and Howard easily surpassed his previous high of 118 yards. Alshon Jeffery got his first touchdown reception of the season while helping Chicago outgain Minnesota 403 yards to 258.

“I think it was more fun just to watch my teammates and see how hard they played and how well they played,” Cutler said. “One win coming into this one, they had a lot of outside noise.”

Cutler has faced criticism for his body language and leadership skills throughout his time in Chicago, but Jeffery said the quarterback told his teammates to “keep our pedal to the metal” at halftime.

“Everyone in there is from different backgrounds and different cultures, societies,” Cutler said. “Whatever it takes to find the inspiration — because motivation usually wears off at some point during the game. Those guys played inspired football.”

Minnesota’s performance was far from inspired.

“We’re a good team,” guard Brandon Fusco said. “It’s not us. It’s not Viking football. That’s what is frustrating, we’re such a good team. What we’re putting out on the field is not us. We have to watch the film and get better from this.”

Cutler had not played since he left the second game of the season against Philadelphia. But with his future up in the air after coach John Fox wavered in his commitment to him as the starter, he made a triumphant return.

Cutler completed 20 of 31 passes, including an 11-yard touchdown to Jeffery early in the third that made it 20-3. Whether he quieted fans who thought the Bears were better off with Brian Hoyer is another issue. But that became a moot point when Hoyer broke his left arm last week in a Thursday night loss at Green Bay.

Howard had a 69-yard run, the longest for Chicago in seven years. Zach Miller added 88 yards receiving as the Bears stopped a three-game losing streak.

Rivera backs Newton

Washington AFP-JIJI

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera backed up quarterback Cam Newton’s criticism of NFL officials for failing to call illegal hits against him.

Newton went off on officials after a 30-20 triumph over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He was particularly incensed about a below-the-knees hit by Cardinals tackle Calais Campbell on which no foul was called.

Newton said the hit bent his leg backward and could have torn a ligament.

“It’s really taking the fun out of the game for me,” Newton said. “At times I don’t even feel safe. And enough is enough.”

Rivera told reports on Monday that he agreed.

“Cam is correct,” the coach said. “I support him 100 percent in this. I was disappointed it wasn’t called. But I get the benefit of looking up at the screen and seeing it on replay. It confirmed what I thought. It’s difficult. You’d like to see those calls made. I’d love to see our quarterback get those calls.”