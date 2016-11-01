New-look Bulls thrash Nets to stay unbeaten

Dwyane Wade left his defender in the dust with a vintage crossover that brought players on the Chicago bench and fans behind them to their feet.

“He’s still got some ‘ahh’ in his bag,” teammate Jimmy Butler said. “Very impressive.”

So are the new-look Bulls.

Butler scored 22 points, Wade had 12 in the first road game of his career not played for Miami, and the Bulls improved to 3-0 by beating the Brooklyn Nets 118-88 on Monday night.

With Wade and Rajon Rondo in a revamped backcourt, the Bulls opened with home victories against Eastern Conference playoff teams Boston and Indiana before easily handling their road opener, leading by as many as 33 points.

“We only played a little bit together in the preseason, so we’re still learning each other right now. We’re only three games in, but we see it looking good at times,” Wade said.

Chicago had seven players in double figures, with Wade becoming the last of them when he blew by Bojan Bogdanovic with that crossover and was fouled on a drive to the basket in the fourth quarter.

Nikola Mirotic had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Taj Gibson added 14 points and 11 boards for the Bulls.

Hawks 106, Kings 95

In Atlanta, Dwight Howard had 18 points, Kyle Korver and Dennis Schroder scored 17 points apiece, and the Hawks beat Sacramento for their first 3-0 start in five seasons.

Raptors 105, Nuggets 102

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points and Kyle Lowry had 29, leading the Raptors to the victory.

Clippers 116, Suns 98

In Los Angeles, Chris Paul scored 24 points and Blake Griffin had 21 points and 11 rebounds to send the Clippers past winless Phoenix.

DeAndre Jordan, playing with a sprained right thumb that was wrapped in tape, added 19 points and 11 rebounds.