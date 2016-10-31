Matsuyama sets sights on major

Hideki Matsuyama set his sights firmly on winning a major after destroying a world-class field to become the first Asian to win a World Golf Championship at the weekend.

The 24-year-old Matsuyama finished on 23 under par to win by seven shots — the biggest margin in the history of the event dubbed “Asia’s Major” — from Henrik Stenson and Daniel Berger, with Rory McIlroy and Bill Haas one shot further back.

Matsuyama, with two wins and a second place in his last three starts, rose to a career-high No. 6 in the world in the new rankings released Monday.

His victory in Shanghai means he already leads the 2017 U.S. PGA Tour FedEx Cup points standings.

The HSBC Champions was his 10th victory and his third on the PGA Tour since turning professional in August 2013, equalling Shigeki Maruyama’s record for the most PGA Tour wins in history by a Japanese player.

Matsuyama has collected a staggering $2,376,000 in prize money in an eight-day whirl after second place in Kuala Lumpur and the Shanghai win, but said Sunday all he wanted to do was ring his parents back home in Japan.

“I owe it all to them,” he said. “They have done so much for me and I’m so grateful for them. They are the ones I want to be able to call first and tell them I won.”

Last week, he became the first Japanese player to reach the world’s top 10 since Jumbo Ozaki in April 1998 and has moved ahead of major winners such as Adam Scott, Bubba Watson and Danny Willett in the new rankings.

His rise comes as little surprise, as Matsuyama has been a prolific winner from an early age when he was known in amateur circles as “the boy with the strong heart.”

He qualified for the U.S. Masters twice by winning two Asian Amateur championships in 2010 and 2011.

At 19, he won the silver medal for leading amateur at the 2011 Masters and was also ranked No. 1 world amateur.

He won only his second event as a pro in 2013 and a year later won his first U.S. PGA Tour title at the Memorial Tournament in a play-off against Kevin Na.

He was handed the trophy by tournament host and golf legend Jack Nicklaus. “It was like a dream come true,” Matsuyama recalled.

Nicklaus was impressed with the then 22-year-old. “This young man’s going to win a lot of tournaments,” he said.