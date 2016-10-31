Misfiring Warriors edge past Suns

The Golden State Warriors with Kevin Durant are still an early season work in progress, as evidenced by a close call against the Suns in Phoenix.

Durant scored 37 points, Stephen Curry added 28 and the Warriors held off the pesky Suns 106-100 on Sunday.

“We are not clicking and everybody can see that,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “It will come but the main thing while we are going through this process is to continue to compete and try to pick up wins.”

The Warriors didn’t seal the victory until Curry’s two free throws with 12.9 seconds to play. Durant added a pair of free throws with seven seconds left to provide the final margin.

Durant was 15 of 16 at the line.

“I was just taking what the defense was giving me,” he said. “If you play me straight up, I like my chances. I try to get there (the foul line) as much as possible. My guys were setting great screens for me and I was able to get downhill some.”

T.J. Warren scored 26 points and Eric Bledsoe had 21 for the winless Suns, who took the Thunder into overtime in Oklahoma City on Friday night. Tyson Chandler grabbed 18 rebounds for Phoenix.

“Game 3 with a young squad, have a chance to beat OKC on the road, have a chance to beat Golden State at home,” Phoenix coach Earl Watson said. “I think we’re right where we need to be.”

Warren was coming off a career-high 30 points against the Thunder.

“Unbelievable,” Bledsoe said. “I mean, he’s ‘Tony Buckets.’ He does what his name says, he gets buckets.”

The Suns led by as many as 13 in the first half. The Warriors finally took somewhat shaky control midway through the final quarter.

The game looked well in hand for the reigning Western Conference champs when Durant took a lob pass from Andre Iguodala, dunked and was fouled. The three-point play put the Warriors up 102-94 — their biggest lead of the day — with 1:19 to play.

Thunder 112, Lakers 96

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook scored 33 points as part of another triple-double to help the Thunder beat Los Angeles to remain unbeaten.

Spurs 106, Heat 99

In Miami, Kawhi Leonard scored 14 of his 27 points in the final 6:04, doing so with a bandage under his right eye and helping San Antonio hold off the Heat to remain unbeaten.

Rockets 93, Mavericks 92

In Houston, James Harden made a free throw with 0.1 seconds left, lifting the Rockets over Dallas in their home opener.

Clippers 88, Jazz 75

In Los Angeles, Austin Rivers scored 19 points, Blake Griffin added 18 and the Clippers routed Utah in their home opener.

Grizzlies 112, Wizards 103 (OT)

In Memphis, Marc Gasol scored 20 points, including a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime, to help the Grizzlies beat Washington.

Pistons 98, Bucks 83

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Andre Drummond had 20 points and 23 rebounds, helping Detroit cruise.