Nishikori advances to face Cilic in Swiss Indoors final

Kei Nishikori saved two match points to defeat Gilles Muller on Saturday, reaching the Swiss Indoors final for the first time in five years.

The third-seeded Japanese came from behind to win 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 against the Luxembourgian and will face Croatian Marin Cilic in Sunday’s final. Nishikori has seven wins in 11 career meetings with Cilic, who was on the winning end in the 2014 U.S. Open final.

“I was calm throughout and played with confidence,” said world No. 5 Nishikori, now 3-for-3 lifetime against the 37th-ranked Muller. “I was sure of what I was doing, but it was just a really tough match.”

Nishikori started the match well, breaking Muller in the third game of the opening set. But he then let up, dropping the last four games to give away the set.

With his booming serve, Muller continued to hammer away in the second set — he planted 20 aces over the three sets — and twice had match point in the 10th game.

Yet Nishikori survived, taking the set in a tiebreak. In the final set, he broke Muller in the sixth game before going on to advance after nearly 2 hours, 15 minutes.

It was Nishikori’s career-best 56th victory of the season, and is one win away from capturing his 12th title.

“He’s got a good serve and really likes to play right on the net,” Nishikori said of Muller. “I was careful about that. I made sure to play him deep when and where possible.”

Fourth-seeded Cilic also trailed by a set before winning 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 against qualifier Mischa Zverev of Germany.

Cilic lifted himself into the eighth and last qualifying spot for the ATP Tour Finals next month by reaching the Basel final.