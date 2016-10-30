Chan holds off Hanyu to claim Skate Canada title

Three-time defending Grand Prix champion Yuzuru Hanyu finished second at Skate Canada on Saturday, with rival Patrick Chan taking top spot.

The Sochi Olympic gold medalist topped the free skate with 183.41 points for a 263.06 total, but fell short of Chan’s 266.95. Fourth after the short program a day earlier, Hanyu again failed to land his quadruple loop that he has introduced this season but nailed two of the other three quad jumps.

The 21-year-old, who also finished the tournament second before going on to spend a remarkable season that saw him rewrite world records in both short and free skates, was positive after he was able to perform the second half of the free skate he’s been working on.

“My body held on,” said the 21-year-old. “I put the mistake (with the quad loop) behind me quickly. Managing to achieve what I’ve been targeting is huge.”

Takahito Mura failed to build on his second-place performance in the shorts, ending up eighth with 222.13 after coming in ninth in the free (140.89) after spraining his left ankle in the morning practice.

The 25-year-old Chan claimed his second straight Skate Canada title.

“The whole week was a fight,” Chan told Canada’s TSN network. “I had a bit of a lower back issue even before the short program. I didn’t let that distract me, just committed to the plan with the quads.

“I’m looking forward to the next competition.”

Canada’s Kevin Reynolds was third with 245.06 points at the Hershey Centre Arena in Mississauga, Ontario, 28 km southwest of Toronto.

In the women’s competition, Satoko Miyahara bounced back from fifth place in the short skate, coming in third to make the podium with 192.08 after she finished third in the free (126.84). World champion Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia won with a 220.65 total.

Miyahara was adjudged to have under-rotated in many of her jumps as pressure crept in, but looked ahead to her next outing at the NHK Trophy in late November.

“I’ve somehow got to the podium. I’m relieved at the outcome,” said the 18-year-old. “I experienced lots of frustration. I’d like to concentrate on skating my way next time.”

After a personal-best short program score, the 16-year-old Medvedeva finished first in the free skate for a total score of 220.65 to easily beat Canadian runner-up Kaetlyn Osmond.

Skating to the soundtrack from Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close in the free skate, Medvedeva labored through some of her jumps but stuck to her game plan to earn a score of 144.41 points.

“So happy that I’m first today. Thank you so much,” she said.

Two-time Canadian champion Osmond finished more than 14 points back with 206.45 points.

Russia’s Medvedeva became the youngest world champion since Tara Lipinski in 1997 with her triumph in Boston in April.

Since winning the junior world title in 2015 she has been all but unstoppable, with victories in the Grand Prix Final, the European championships and Worlds.

The 20-year-old Osmond is still working her way back from a double leg fracture suffered in 2014.

“Definitely compared to last year, I’m beyond excited to be where I am now,” Osmond said. “Even more, I’m excited by the fact that I did make personal best scores this week.”