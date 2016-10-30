Bradley hits eight 3s as Celtics defeat Hornets

Avery Bradley said his goal coming into the season was to expand his game.

So far, so good.

Bradley had 31 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers and grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets 104-98 Saturday night.

Bradley was 8 of 11 from beyond the arc as the Celtics shot 75 percent from the field in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Bradley is averaging 21.3 points and nearly nine rebounds through three games this season.

“That’s my mindset this year — I’m trying to rebound, pass the ball and make plays for others,” Bradley said. “I work on my game every single summer and know I’m trying to put it in the game.”

Isaiah Thomas had 24 points and seven assists and Al Horford added 14 points for the Celtics, who trailed by one entering the fourth quarter.

Knicks 111, Grizzlies 104

In New York, Kristaps Porzingis scored 21 points, Carmelo Anthony had 20 and the Knicks used a fast start and strong finish to beat Memphis in their home opener.

Cavaliers 105, Magic 99

In Cleveland, LeBron James scored 23 points, Kyrie Irving added 20 and the Cavaliers beat Orlando for the 15th straight time.

Bucks 110, Nets 108

In Milwaukee, John Henson’s tip-in at the buzzer gave the Bucks their first victory of the season.

Bulls 118, Pacers 101

In Chicago, Doug McDermott had 23 points, Jimmy Butler added 16 on 6-of-9 shooting and Rajon Rondo had 13 assists.

Spurs 98, Pelicans 79

In San Antonio, Kawhi Leonard had 20 points and the Spurs won in their home opener.

Hawks 104, 76ers 72

In Philadelphia, Paul Millsap scored 17 points to lead five Hawks in double figures.

Blazers 115, Nuggets 113 (OT)

In Denver, Damian Lillard scored 37 points, including the go-ahead floater with less than a second remaining in overtime.

Kings 106, Timberwolves 103

In Sacramento, DeMarcus Cousins had 29 points and Rudy Gay added 28 for the Kings.