Frontale keep pressure on Reds

Kawasaki Frontale ensured that the race for the J. League Championship top seed will go down to the final day of the regular season after a 1-0 win over Kashima Antlers on Saturday.

Urawa Reds beat Jubilo Iwata 1-0 to stay top of the overall table — the winner of which advances straight to the two-legged championship final — with a goal in the 72nd minute by Yuki Muto.

But a 65th-minute strike from substitute Takayuki Morimoto at Kashima Stadium meant Frontale stayed just one point behind Reds with one game remaining, after a dogged win over an Antlers side that created numerous chances but failed to make its superiority count.

“Even if I’m not in the starting lineup, I always make sure I’m ready to play every week,” said Morimoto, who came on in the 37th minute when Yu Kobayashi was stretchered off with a head injury.

“We’re all battling hard no matter who is in the side. We’re all united as a team and we’re looking forward to the next match.”

Antlers rattled the crossbar twice in the first half and hit the post in the second half, but a solid Frontale defensive effort combined with Morimoto’s goal meant Yahiro Kazama’s side came away with the three points.

“We were very good in defense and showed a lot of courage, but if we keep playing like this then even one player losing their confidence or making a mistake will cost us,” said Kazama, whose team hosts Gamba Osaka on the final day of the regular season.

“Antlers broke through a lot of times today but we managed to stop them. We got the goal, which was the main thing. There were failures on our part, but we managed to cope and that is proof that we were well-prepared.”

Urawa clinched the second-stage title with its win over Jubilo but had already qualified for the playoffs through its overall league position, which carries greater weight. Reds are at home to Yokohama F. Marinos on the final day of the regular season.

Kashima forward Fabricio cannoned a shot off the underside of the Frontale crossbar from outside the box in the 17th minute, before Gen Shoji smacked the woodwork from even longer range.

Antlers continued to press the visitors in the second half, and Yasushi Endo forced goalkeeper Shota Arai into one of many crucial saves when he broke free of the Frontale defense in the 50th minute.

But suddenly, against the run of play, Frontale took the lead. Elsinho hit a shot to the far post that Kashima goalkeeper Hitoshi Sogahata parried into Morimoto’s path, and the 28-year-old gratefully slammed home the rebound.

“We knew it would be a difficult game, but we also knew that we would have chances to break through and that’s what we were aiming for,” said Morimoto, who joined Frontale at the start of the season after a wandering career.

“I’m happy that my goal got us the win, but I need to keep improving my game.”

Antlers hit the woodwork again through substitute Shuhei Akasaki in the 80th minute, before Morimoto wasted a chance to make the game safe after Yoshito Okubo had set him up in the dying minutes.

“He’s a strange player,” Kazama said of Morimoto, who has scored two goals in nine league appearances this season. “You never know what to expect from him. He has scored some important goals and he did so again today. If only he would move more, I would be able to use him more.”

Third-place Antlers have also qualified for the championship playoffs but have now lost their last three games and trail Frontale in the overall table by 13 points.

“We played well today but we conceded too easily and everything hung on that in the end,” said Kashima manager Masatada Ishii. “We attacked well but we just couldn’t finish and that was the main point. We played well and that gives us a good base for the rest of the competitions we are in.”

At the other end of the table, all four teams battling to avoid Avispa Fukuoka and Shonan Bellmare through the relegation trapdoor lost. Nagoya Grampus, who began the day occupying the third and final relegation place, crashed 3-0 at Vissel Kobe, while Albirex Niigata, who began the day level on points with Grampus, lost 3-1 to Gamba.

Ventforet Kofu remained one point further ahead despite losing 1-0 to already relegated Bellmare, while Jubilo stayed three points clear of the drop zone.

Elsewhere in the J. League, fourth-place Omiya Ardija closed the gap on Antlers to three points — albeit with a substantially weaker goal difference — with a 2-1 win over Kashiwa Reysol, while a Kota Mizunuma goal gave FC Tokyo a 1-0 win over Vegalta Sendai.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima crushed Avispa 4-1, and Sagan Tosu and Marinos drew 2-2.