Ueda victorious in last ITU Triathlon World Cup event of season

Ai Ueda claimed this season’s final race of the ITU Triathlon World Cup on Saturday, clocking 2 hours, 1 minute, 2 seconds for her sixth career win.

In the first event held in Miyazaki, the 33-year-old Ueda, 39th at the Rio Games in August, broke clear in the final 10-km run and shrugged off runner-up Summer Cook of the United States by 22 seconds.

“I turned it up in the last five kilometers and it was an ideal race,” said Ueda. “I managed to win the final race of the season and it’s something I can build on for next term. It was a good way to round things off.”

Renee Tomlin of the United States finished third in 2:01:48 to take the last spot on the podium. Sena Takahashi came seventh in 2:02:04, Yuko Takahashi was eighth in 2:02:29 and Yuka Sato placed ninth in 2:03:03.

In the men’s event, Uxio Abuin Ares of Spain won the race logging 1:52:29 after covering the same distance as the women with the 1,500-meter swim, 40 km on bike and 10 km in the run.

Makoto Odakura placed 11th in 1:53:35.