Nishikori moves into semis

Kei Nishikori dispatched Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in straight sets on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors.

The 7-5, 6-4 win was Nishikori’s first career victory in five matches against del Potro, a former world No. 4 who claimed silver at this year’s Rio Olympics in a comeback season after multiple wrist surgeries.

World No. 5 Nishikori never lost serve in the match, saving eight break points en route to the win in just under two hours.

“I am happy to win my first victory against Juan today. I played a really solid match today, I think I didn’t start quite so well but in the end I played one of the best matches so far this week,” Nishikori said.

“It wasn’t an easy match, he had a great serve, a great forehand.”

Despite failing to convert any of five break chances in a long seventh game, Nishikori nabbed a 6-5 lead later in the set after del Potro double-faulted and dumped a forehand into the net to lose serve.

Nishikori closed out the opener with a love hold and went up an early break in the second set. He clawed his way out of a 0-40 hole in the fourth game to hold serve, and similarly fended off a double-break situation at 15-40 in the sixth game to go up 4-2.

Four games later, the Rio bronze medalist set up match point with an ace, and secured the win with an overhead smash.

“Those important points I served really well, that for sure helped my game today, (at the) same time I tried to be aggressive. He has great forehands, but his backhand is the weaker side, so I tried to be aggressive and it worked well,” commented the Shimane native.

Nishikori, seeded third here, faces 37th-ranked Gilles Muller of Luxembourg in the semifinals on Saturday.

“He is playing really good tennis this week,” Nishikori said. “We have not played for a long time so I have to see what I have to do tomorrow.”

The Swiss tournament marks Nishikori’s return to action after suffering an injury to the gluteal muscle on his left side at the Japan Open earlier this month and missing the Oct. 9-16 Shanghai Masters. He was the 2011 Swiss tourney runner-up, when he lost in the final to Roger Federer.