Oilers claim fifth straight win

The Edmonton Oilers are rolling right now and it’s not just their touted, high-flying offense making the push.

Oilers goalie Cam Talbot has been sensational to start the season and on Friday night he stopped 26 shots for his 13th career shutout in a 2-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Talbot, who has started all eight games this season, recorded his second shutout in three games, as the Oilers won their fifth straight.

“It’s probably one of the best stretches of my career right now,” Talbot said. “I’m trying to stay focused, stay confident, and go out there and give us a chance to win every night.

“I need to go out there and make the saves I’m supposed to make and hopefully make a few I’m not supposed to make.”

Connor McDavid scored on a breakaway in the second period and Milan Lucic added an empty-netter to help the Western Conference-leading Oilers improve to 7-1-0.

Talbot’s only blemish this season was a 6-2 drubbing on Oct. 16 to Buffalo. Talbot allowed all six of those goals, but he has since rebounded impressively.

“After that game I told myself what I told myself last year: just go out there and try not to do too much, make the saves I am supposed to make, start there and then build off of that,” Talbot said. Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist as Carolina downed New York. Blackhawks 3, Devils 2 (OT)

In Newark, New Jersey, Artem Anisimov scored on a rebound at 1:15 of overtime as Chicago rallied to hand the Devils their first home defeat. Blue Jackets 4, Ducks 0

In Anaheim, Sam Gagner and Brandon Saad each scored twice in the first period and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 35 shots for his 14th career shutout as Columbus blanked the Ducks. Jets 1, Avalanche 0

In Denver, Shawn Matthias scored in the second period against his former team and Michael Hutchinson stopped 37 shots for his third career NHL shutout as Winnipeg beat Colorado. Flames 5, Senators 2

In Calgary, Dougie Hamilton scored his first two goals and added an assist to lead the Flames past Ottawa to their third straight victory.