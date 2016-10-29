Golden State tops Pelicans

As Anthony Davis rose for a shot in the final minute of play, Kevin Durant met the Pelicans’ star at his apex and swatted the ball away.

Golden State’s newly added All-Star then raced the other way for a game-clinching layup, completing a dominant night on both ends of the court.

“I just tried to make a winning play for the team,” Durant said. Davis “had it going all night, shooting over double-teams, making all these tough fade-aways. I had no doubt in my mind that if he had gotten it off, he would have made that one, so I just tried to make a play.”

Durant finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds, Klay Thompson added 28 points and the Warriors bounced back emphatically from a surprising season-opening loss by beating New Orleans 122-114 on Friday.

“I just didn’t want us to get outrebounded,” Durant said, adding that coach Steve Kerr “told me that I could try to lead this team in rebounding and I’m trying to do my best to help out.”

Durant’s career-high for rebounds in a game is 18, a mark he could surpass with his new team before long. After scoring only six points on five shot attempts in the first half, Stephen Curry asserted himself more with an array of inside and deep shots to finish with 23 points, including a momentum-swinging 8-0 run by himself in the third quarter.

Davis, who scored 50 points in New Orleans’ season-opening loss, finished with 45 points and 17 rebounds against Golden State, but the Pelicans struggled to trim their deficit below double digits for much of the final quarter.

“We’re playing hard, playing with a lot of energy, but we’ve got to find a way to execute better down the stretch,” Davis said.

Thunder 113, Suns 110 (OT)

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook had 51 points on 17-for-44 shooting and a triple-double and scored the winning points in the Thunder’s overtime triumph over Phoenix.

According to Oklahoma City, it was the first 50-point triple-double since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had one in 1975. Westbrook, who made 15 of 20 free throws, finished with 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Cavaliers 94, Raptors 91

In Toronto, Kyrie Irving had 26 points and LeBron James scored 21, helping Cleveland hold off DeMar DeRozan and the hosts.

Hornets 97, Heat 91

In Miami, Kemba Walker scored 24 points to lead six players in double figures and Charlotte erased a 19-point deficit in the second half.

Rockets 106, Mavericks 98

In Dallas, Trevor Ariza had 27 points, James Harden scored 26 and Houston beat the hosts with Dirk Nowitzki missing from the Mavericks’ home opener.

Jazz 96, Lakers 89

In Salt Lake City, George Hill scored 23 points, Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Utah won its home opener.

Nets 103, Pacers 94

In New York, Jeremy Lin had 21 points and just missed a triple-double in his Brooklyn home debut, center Brook Lopez scored 25 and the Nets got their first victory.

Pistons 108, Magic 82

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Andre Drummond finished with 12 points and 20 rebounds, helping Detroit rout Orlando.