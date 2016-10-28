Matsuyama holds three-stroke lead after two rounds in Shanghai

Hideki Matsuyama carded a sizzling round of 7-under-par 65 to seize the lead at the midway point of the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions on Friday.

Teeing off tied for third, Matsuyama brandished a hot putter at Sheshan International Golf Club, nailing nine birdies against two bogeys for a three-shot cushion over American Bill Haas and Scotland’s Russell Knox at 13-under 131.

“My drivers weren’t too good today but I worked around that thanks to my putts,” said Matsuyama.

“I’m getting more chances to birdie, the wind today might have helped but I’m managing to hit the fairways.”

World No. 10 Matsuyama offset a bogey on his opening hole, making four birdies including a 13-foot putt on the seventh, before dropping another shot at the ninth.

He regrouped again to go bogey-free the rest of the way, picking up four shots through a five-hole stretch from the 10th and capping his round with a birdie that followed a wonderful approach shot at the par-5 18th.

“My putting is keeping me in the competition so I’d like to keep it the way it is for the last two days,” Matsuyama said. “It is getting better, but if I’m asked if I’m hitting them with confidence then I reckon I’m not at that level yet.

“I definitely want to avoid a meltdown. Given the position I’m in now I’d like to remain patient and chase the title.”

Haas carded a 67, while Knox had a 68.

Italian Francesco Molinari was tied for fourth at 8-under with England’s Richard Bland and American Daniel Berger. World No. 3 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland closed at 7 under.

Hideto Tanihara, meanwhile, struggled to a second straight 73.

“Both my shots and putts were dreadful,” said Tanihara. “They have been bad since practice this morning so it is what it is.”