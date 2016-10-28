Titans run over lowly Jaguars

Gus Bradley isn’t worried at all about his job security as coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His quarterback Blake Bortles says he doesn’t think about that topic.

Yet, being routed by a pair of former Jaguars coaches in the span of five days can’t be very helpful to Bradley’s future in Jacksonville, and some of his other players are concerned.

After Jack Del Rio and his Oakland Raiders beat the Jaguars in Jacksonville 33-16 on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans and Mike Mularkey — the coach owner Shad Khan fired after one season — embarrassed the Jaguars 36-22 on Thursday night in a game where their play matched the flat mustard of their uniforms.

“I’m not making any excuses,” Bradley said. “It was bad.”

This loss dropped Bradley’s record in four seasons to 14-41, and he already came in with the second-worst winning percentage for any coach in NFL history with at least 50 games of experience. Only Bert Bell (Philadelphia, Pittsburgh) fared worse, and he also was the owner.

The Jaguars melted down so much late in their loss to the Raiders that Khan reportedly spoke to the team on Monday trying to learn what has gone wrong after he spent millions upgrading both the roster and their home stadium. Khan made it clear earlier this year that a winning record was the “reasonable expectation.”

Bradley said the session with Khan went about an hour.

Jacksonville already has had its bye earlier this month, and this will be the last time the Jaguars (2-5) have more than a week between games the rest of this season if Khan decides he can’t wait to make a coaching change. Asked if he expects to still be the coach when the Jaguars visit Kansas City on Nov. 6, Bradley said he does.

“I worry about this team and why did we perform like that in the first half and figuring out OK, how can we get it right?” Bradley said.

Bortles said he knows the NFL is a business. But he said the coach wasn’t the person committing penalties, turning the ball over or not making plays.

“Somebody’s got to take the blame eventually, I get that,” Bortles said.

Wide receiver Allen Hurns said he is worried about Bradley being fired.

“No matter what it is, you try not to listen to it or let it get to you, but it’s kind of impossible now,” Hurns said. “Hopefully they just stick it out with him.”

As ugly as that loss to Oakland was, the Jaguars looked even worse against the Titans.

Tennessee nearly had more points (24) than the Jaguars had total offense (29 yards) late in the second quarter. The Jaguars did have more personal foul penalties (two) than first downs (one), and they even had the ball go off the back of Arrelious Benn’s helmet when he drew a penalty for interfering with Marc Mariani trying to catch a punt.

Jacksonville rarely threatened Marcus Mariota. He had plenty of time to throw most of the night, and he found Titans running wide-open over and over again. By halftime, Tennessee had outgained the Jaguars 354-60 and led 27-0.

Smith bids for return

Alameda California AP

Oakland Raiders pass rusher Aldon Smith has applied to the NFL to be reinstated from his one-year suspension.

A person with knowledge of the application tells AP that Smith has asked commissioner Roger Goodell to be allowed back on the field once his ban for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy ends on Nov. 17. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the league hasn’t made the application public.

Smith was suspended for one year last November for violating the substance-abuse policy. That stemmed from an arrest in August on charges of drunken driving, hit and run and vandalism, which led to his release by the San Francisco 49ers.

Smith signed with Oakland last September and played nine games before being suspended for a second time by the NFL.

Wilson expected to play

Renton Washington AP

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson expects to play Sunday against New Orleans despite a pectoral injury suffered Monday night in a tie with Arizona.

Wilson said Thursday that he’s being cautious with the injury and is thankful he has a few more days of treatment and recovery before playing against the Saints.