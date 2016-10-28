Spurs play spoiler as Kings unveil new downtown arena

Kawhi Leonard ripped the ball away from Ben McLemore and drove the other way for a three-point play. Then the next time down the court, Leonard grabbed it away from McLemore and scored on the other end.

Those two plays turned the momentum San Antonio’s way and sent the Spurs home with a very successful season-opening trip following a 102-94 victory over the Kings on Thursday night that spoiled the regular season opener at Sacramento’s new downtown arena, Golden 1 Center.

“He took two away in a row and said, ‘Gimme that.’ He just grabbed it away from whoever it was,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “He just grabbed it and took it twice in a row. I don’t see many people doing that.”

Few people are doing what Leonard is early this season. After scoring a career-high 35 points to go with five steals in a 129-100 season-opening win at Golden State on Tuesday night, Leonard had 30 points and five steals against the Kings.

Leonard is the first player to put together back-to-back 30-point, five-steal games since Eddie Jones did it for Miami in December 2002.

“You see players play at an extremely high level on offense, but this guys does it on both ends,” teammate Pau Gasol said. “It’s hard to say where he’s more exceptional. He’s a very special player.”

Leonard helped dampen the excitement for the first regular season game at the new arena on an emotional night as fans remembered how close the franchise was to moving to Seattle before Vivek Ranadive bought the team in 2013 and reached a deal to build the arena.

It didn’t end as well despite a strong night from DeMarcus Cousins, who led Sacramento with 37 points and 16 rebounds.

“As much as this city has fought, the fans were more than deserving of this night,” Cousins said. “I wished we could have sealed the deal with a win.”

The Kings built a nine-point lead midway through the third period before Leonard and the Spurs put it away. San Antonio went on a 16-2 run and held Sacramento without a basket for the final 7:20 of the period to take a 76-71 lead into the fourth.

Bulls 105, Celtics 99

In Chicago, Dwyane Wade scored 22 points in a triumphant hometown debut, Jimmy Butler had 24 and the Bulls won their season opener.

Isaiah Thomas led Boston with 25 points. Hawks 114, Wizards 99

In Atlanta, Dwight Howard dominated the boards in his Atlanta debut, Paul Millsap scored 28 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. ignited the new-look Hawks in a victory over Washington.

Howard grabbed 19 rebounds to go along with 11 points, just what Atlanta expected from its new center, and it certainly wasn’t unusual for three-time All-Star Millsap to lead the way in scoring. Clippers 114, Blazers 106

In Portland, Blake Griffin had 27 points and 13 rebounds to lead Los Angeles to victory.

It was a contentious game that had fans booing the officials after two flagrant fouls on Blazers players in the fourth quarter. Chris Paul hit a 3-pointer that gave the Clippers a 102-90 lead with 4:07 left and the crowd headed for the exits.

Paul also finished with 27 points for Los Angeles. Lillard led the Blazers with 29 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out late.