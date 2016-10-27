Man United blanks Man City in League Cup

Jose Mourinho got his own back on great managerial rival Pep Guardiola as Manchester United beat a weakened Manchester City 1-0 in the fourth round of the English League Cup on Wednesday night, with Juan Mata scoring the second-half winner.

Six weeks after City’s 2-1 win at Old Trafford in the Premier League, United got a measure of revenge as Mourinho’s decision to play a virtually full-strength team paid off.

Mata sidefooted home a low shot from 10 meters in the 54th minute following a lay-off by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, ensuring City is now winless in six games under Guardiola — the worst run of the Spaniard’s distinguished coaching career.

Guardiola rested most of his key players — starting 19-year-olds Aleix Garcia and Pablo Maffeo among his fringe players — and City faded after a decent start, failing to have a shot on target in an error-strewn match.

“No regrets,” Guardiola said, referring to his team lineup.

It was Mourinho’s fourth win in 18 meetings with Guardiola and an important victory psychologically for United, coming three days after a 4-0 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League — Mourinho’s heaviest loss in English soccer.

“It was a big defeat and numbers that the history of this club does not deserve,” Mourinho said, adding: “We had to give something back.”

United’s more physical and powerful players had more of an impact as the match wore on. Paul Pogba, who was relatively quiet again, had a left-foot shot tipped onto the post by City goalkeeper Willy Caballero five minutes before Mata made the breakthrough.

The titleholders are out — although Guardiola said the League Cup was the least of his priorities this season and that was reflected in his starting lineup. Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling were brought on as substitutes in the second half, but to little effect.

Vincent Kompany, City’s injury-prone captain, started for the second straight game but was substituted at halftime.

“He told us he is tired and not ready to play the second half,” Guardiola said.

In other League Cup action, West Ham is starting to look more at home on the field after a second win there in four days in a 4-1 triumph over Chelsea.

Cheikhou Kouyate headed in Mark Noble’s cross in the 11th minute and Edimilson Fernandes added a second in the 48th to see off a weakened Chelsea lineup.

Gary Cahill scored a late consolation goal for the visitors.

Sofiane Boufal scored the winner for Southampton in the 66th minute 1-0 triumph over Sunderland in his first start since his club-record move from Lille in August.

The Morocco midfielder found the top corner from 25 meters out.