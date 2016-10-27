Surprising Oilers beat Capitals for fourth straight victory

The Edmonton Oilers aren’t used to this type of start to a season.

Benoit Pouliot scored twice, Cam Talbot made 34 saves and the Oilers stretched their winning streak to four games with a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

“I think this start is huge for us,” Pouliot said after his team improved to 6-1-0. “The last couple of years, we haven’t had good starts and it is tough to climb back. Now we are having a good start, and we just have to keep it going.”

Patrick Maroon and Milan Lucic also scored for the Oilers, off to their best start since opening 8-1-0 during the 1985-86 season. They have won four of five at Rogers Place, their new downtown arena.

“It’s a big win for us,” said captain Connor McDavid, who had two assists to give him 11 points this season.

“Tonight was kind of a benchmark for us. . . . Tonight was a big test. These guys are a giant in the NHL and we were able to play well and get a win, which is huge for our team.”

Alex Ovechkin scored for the Capitals (3-2-1), who have lost two straight in regulation — something that did not happen at all last season.

“We just need a little more push from the whole group,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said. “We’re going to have to get a little more greasy, get some of those greasy goals.

“Those key moments when we’re still in the game, we have to recognize those moments and we’re not recognizing those moments right now. We didn’t play well enough to win.”

The chances were fairly even in a scoreless first period, with the Capitals getting 11 shots on Talbot, and Edmonton directing 10 shots at Washington starter Braden Holtby.

The Oilers were badly outplayed to start the second period, but ended up taking the game’s first lead just more than seven minutes in as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins intercepted a pass, danced around defender Dmitry Orlov and put a long shot on net that Pouliot redirected past Holtby.

Edmonton made it 2-0 with 2:52 remaining in the second, as Pouliot scored his third of the season by banking in a shot off Holtby from behind the Washington net.

Things got a bit heated late in the period when Talbot had enough of T.J. Oshie hitting him with his stick in front on a power-play scramble and ended up unleashing a couple punches of his own that led to a roughing minor. Canadiens 3, Islanders 2

In New York, Shea Weber scored a power-play goal with 2:57 remaining to lift Montreal to its fifth straight victory.

With the Islanders’ Nick Leddy off for slashing, Weber fired a shot from the point. It was just the second power-play goal in 23 opportunities given up by New York’s league-leading penalty-killing unit. Rangers 5, Bruins 2

In New York, Brandon Pirri had two goals to help the Rangers beat Boston.

Rick Nash, Kevin Hayes and Jimmy Vesey also scored for New York. Ducks 6, Predators 1

In Anaheim, Jakob Silfverberg scored a short-handed goal and another on the power play to lead the Ducks.

Nick Ritchie, Corey Perry, Andrew Cogliano and Ryan Kesler also scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson stopped 28 shots.