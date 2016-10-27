DeRozan drops 40 on Pistons in opener

DeMar DeRozan had clearly been itching for the start of the regular season. Like so many other veterans, he had to grind his way through exhibition games in training camp, gradually moving from 11 points in his first preseason game, to 15, to 20 and finally to 34 in the final warm-up game last week.

His patience was rewarded Wednesday night as the Olympic gold medalist had 40 points in the Toronto Raptors’ 109-91 season-opening victory over the Detroit Pistons, his third career 40-point outing and just two off his career high.

“Preseason (stunk),” he said. “But you’ve got to do it and now the real deal is here and you’re just trying to catch a rhythm.”

DeRozan made a career-high 17 field goals on 27 shots and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line, while Jonas Valanciunas was 10-for-15 from the field to go along with 11 rebounds. Valanciunas’ previous career high was 31, also against the Pistons, on Jan. 12, 2015.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the duo became the first teammates in NBA history with a 40-point game and a 30-point game in a season opener. DeRozan also broke Vince Carter’s opening-night franchise record of 39 points, set against the-then New Jersey Nets in 2003.

“I never keep track,” DeRozan said of his record-breaking exploits. “Somebody always informs me after the game.”

Valanciunas also played down his accomplishment, despite registering his second career 30-point game, as the Raptors led from the 5:13 mark of the first quarter and never looked back.

“Eighty-one games to go,” he said. “We should not get too excited; this is just the start.”

Tobias Harris had 22 points and Marcus Morris had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Pistons, who lost for the eighth time in their last 11 games against Toronto.

Nuggets 107, Pelicans 102

In New Orleans, Jusuf Nurkic scored 23 points, Will Barton added 22, and Denver survived a dominant performance by Anthony Davis to defeat the Pelicans.

Davis had 50 points, 16 rebounds, seven steals, five assists and four blocks.

Lakers 120, Rockets 114

In Los Angeles, Jordan Clarkson had 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the new-look Lakers held off Houston to win coach Luke Walton’s debut.

James Harden had 34 points, a career-high 17 assists and eight rebounds for the Rockets, who lost in former Los Angeles coach Mike D’Antoni’s debut on the Rockets’ bench.

Pacers 130, Mavericks 121

In Indianapolis, Myles Turner scored 30 points, tied his career high with 16 rebounds and made a 3-pointer with 1:18 left in overtime to start an 8-0 run to carry the Pacers past Dallas.

Hornets 107, Bucks 96

In Milwaukee, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 23 points and 14 rebounds in his return from a shoulder injury, Roy Hibbert added 15 points, and Charlotte opened its season with a victory over the Bucks.

Heat 108, Magic 96

In Orlando, Miami center Hassan White had 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks and point guard Goran Dragic poured in 16 points for Miami.

Celtics 122, Nets 117

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points and dished out nine assists, Jae Crowder added 21 points and Al Horford pitched in 11 in his Celtics debut.

Grizzlies 102, T-Wolves 98

In Memphis, Mike Conley scored 24 points, Marc Gasol added 18 and the Grizzlies overcame a slow start to edge Minnesota.

Thunder 103, 76ers 97

In Philadelphia, star guard Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 12 boards and took over late to lead Oklahoma City past the 76ers.

Kings 113, Suns 94

In Phoenix, DeMarcus Cousins scored 24 points, Rudy Gay added 22 and Sacramento pounded the Suns.