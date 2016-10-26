Brazil’s ‘eternal captain’ Carlos Alberto dies

Carlos Alberto, the captain of Brazil’s World Cup-winning team in 1970 and scorer of one of the sport’s most memorable goals, died on Tuesday.

He was 72 and died of after a heart attack at his home in Rio de Janeiro.

A statement on Carlos Alberto’s Facebook page confirmed the death.

“It is in deep sorrow that we inform that this Tuesday morning our eternal captain Carlos Alberto Torres passed away in Rio de Janeiro,” the statement said.

Brazil’s soccer confederation, CBF, said that his coffin would be placed at its headquarters in Rio on Tuesday evening, enabling the public to visit and pay their respects, and that a funeral service may be held there. He will be buried on Wednesday.

In a statement, the CBF said “Carlos Alberto Torres leaves an enormous legacy of achievements and lots of hard work to support our football.”

One of the best defenders of his generation, Carlos Alberto was innovative in playing box-to-box soccer. That style of play allowed him to score his famous goal at the 1970 World Cup, blasting in a pass from Pele in the 4-1 win against Italy in the final.