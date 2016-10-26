Spurs crush Warriors to pour cold water on Durant’s debut

Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs put on such a basketball show they sent the loyal Golden State fans to a rare early exit. What a strange sight at Oracle Arena for opening night and Kevin Durant’s long-awaited Warriors debut.

Leonard scored a career-high 35 points and the Spurs emphatically spoiled KD’s first game for Golden State in a 129-100 rout Tuesday that the Warriors could hardly believe had just happened.

“We got punched in the mouth,” Draymond Green said. “I don’t know if it was quite a bad thing for us.”

Durant had 27 points and 10 rebounds, but little looked in sync for MVP Stephen Curry and the reigning Western Conference champions in a forgettable first game — and quite a different one after the Warriors dominated at home and came out of the blocks last season with a record 24-0 start.

Leonard scored 31 points by the end of the third, LaMarcus Aldridge added 26 points and 14 rebounds and Gregg Popovich thoroughly outdid a couple of his close friends on the opposite bench in reigning NBA Coach of the Year Steve Kerr and top assistant Mike Brown.

Yes, San Antonio sent quite a message to the West.

“If there was an outcome I wasn’t expecting, it was this one,” San Antonio’s Manu Ginobili said. “A 29-point lead against a team like them? I truly didn’t expect it.”

Curry, last season’s first unanimous MVP, scored 26 points but was just 3-for-10 from 3-point range. Green had 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, while Klay Thompson was limited to 11 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

The star-studded Warriors were sloppy, committing 16 turnovers, and got outrebounded 55-35. They are clearly still finding themselves just as Kerr expected — though maybe not quite like this.

“No, I didn’t see losing by 29 points,” Kerr said. “It’s going to be an ugly tape to watch. . . . I think our guys were embarrassed tonight. I know I was.”

Cavaliers 117, Knicks 88

In Cleveland, LeBron James had his 43rd career triple-double, Kyrie Irving scored 29 points and the Cavaliers, after raising their championship banner before the game, beat New York.

James scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds and 14 assists in front of a raucous home crowd that was on its feet from the pregame ceremony until late in the game, celebrating the city’s first championship in 52 years.

James, who spoke to the crowd before the game, continued his perfect record on ring nights. He was 2-0 when the Miami Heat players were presented with their championship rings.

Trail Blazers 113, Jazz 104

In Portland, Damian Lillard scored 39 points and the Blazers extended their winning streak in home openers to a league-record 16 straight games with a victory over Utah.

CJ McCollum added 25 points for the Blazers, who trailed 83-77 at the start of the fourth quarter. They were still down 102-99 with under 5 minutes left before McCollum made a pull-up jumper and 3-pointer to give Portland a 104-102 lead.

Lillard made a pair of free throws before nailing a 3-pointer that put Portland up 109-102 with 1:02 left and the Jazz couldn’t catch up.