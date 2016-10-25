Canadiens top Flyers for fourth straight win

Michel Therrien liked what he saw from the Montreal Canadiens’ power play. He is still going to keep tinkering with it.

Looking to jump start Montreal’s stalled power play, Therrien shuffled some players around and that was the difference as the Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Monday night to extend their winning streak to four games.

First-place Montreal (5-0-1) remains the only NHL team unbeaten in regulation time.

The main change was putting forward Alexander Radulov on the point with Shea Weber on the Canadiens’ first power play. That strategy paid dividends in the third period when Brendan Gallagher tipped Radulov’s shot from the point past Steve Mason at 13:08 to break a 1-1 tie.

“We still need to work on it, we need a little more chemistry,” Therrien said. “It would have been too easy to go back to the old formula, but we wanted to stick with our four forwards and one defenseman, and they’re the ones who won it for us tonight.”

Therrien felt a change was necessary as the Canadiens came into the game 3-for-21 with the man advantage, 20th in the NHL.

The experiment looked to have backfired though as Montreal went 0-for-3 with the man advantage to start the game. But Gallagher needed just four seconds into the team’s fourth opportunity of the night to deflect Radulov’s shot into the net.

Radulov finished with an empty-net goal, two assists, five hits, and he drew a penalty in the second period.

“It was different because I haven’t played a lot in that spot,” Radulov said of his position at the point. “But with a partner like Shea Weber it’s easy.

“I always try to look to my right to give him the puck because he has a bomb and we have to use that more.”

Radulov got an assist on Montreal’s first goal. Weber put the Canadiens on the board at 5:28 of the second period with his second goal of the season.

After good work behind the net by Radulov to get the puck back to the point, Weber fired a slap shot that broke Brayden Schenn’s stick and deflected into the net.

Carey Price made 31 saves in his third consecutive win to start the season.

After Weber’s goal, the Flyers (2-3-1) tied it in the second period when Jakub Voracek deflected Giroux’s shot past Price at 11:47. The goal came just seconds after Price denied Voracek all alone in front of goal.

Flames 3, Blackhawks 2 (SO)

In Chicago, Kris Versteeg scored the lone goal of the shootout in the seventh round of the tiebreaker to give Calgary a win over the Blackhawks.

Versteeg, a former Blackhawk, faked Corey Crawford and connected on a wrist shot.

Sam Bennett and Sean Monahan scored in regulation for the Flames, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Patrick Kane and Brian Campbell connected in regulation for Chicago.

Campbell’s goal, his first with the Blackhawks since rejoining them as a free agent in the offseason, tied it 2-2 at 4:12 of the third.

Brian Elliott made 31 saves through overtime and blocked all seven in the shootout to earn his first win with Calgary after three losses.