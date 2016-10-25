Otani delivers game-winning single in 10th as Fighters prevail in Game 3

The legend of Shohei Otani continues to grow.

The two-way star came up with the biggest hit of this Japan Series so far, connecting on a sayonara single in the 10th inning that gave the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters a 4-3 win in Game 4 on Tuesday night at Sapporo Dome.

The Fighters earned their first win of the Japanese Fall Classic and avoided going into a 3-0 hole. The win also assures there will be a Game 5.

Otani, who had doubled twice earlier in the game, came to the plate in the 10th with a runner on first and two outs. Haruki Nishikawa stole second with Otani at the plate, and the speedy outfielder came home when the 22-year-old singled into right field.

The Carp had led 2-1 for most of the game, thanks to a two-run home run by Brad Eldred in the second inning. The Fighters finally stormed back in the eighth, with Sho Nakata coming through with a two-run double with two outs. Nippon Ham moved within an out of securing the win, but Hiroshima’s Tomohiro Abe singled in the tying run against reliever Keisuke Tanimoto.

Hiroki Kuroda gave the Carp a valiant performance in what might’ve been his career finale. Kuroda threw 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball, but did not factor into the decision.

The veteran left the mound with an apparent injury after recording two outs in the sixth. He walked off the field with a trainer to get treatment, but later returned to see if he could continue. He threw three practice pitches, then turned and walked off again, as fans from both teams showered him with applause.

Kuroda’s first start in the Japan Series could turn out to be the last of his 20-year career. The 41-year-old has already announced his intention to retire at the end of the series. Kuroda was 124-105 in 13 seasons with the Carp and 79-79 in seven in the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. A few MLB teams had hoped to sign him for this season, but the right-hander opted to return to where his career started.

Kuroda stood tall until the end. He allowed his only run on an RBI groundout in the first inning, then retired the next seven batters he faced. Kuroda gave up hits at the start of both the fourth and fifth frames, but responded with three straight outs each time. He retired the first two batters of the sixth, including Otani, who had doubled off him twice, before leaving.

Eldred’s two-run homer was his third of the series. He’s homered in four consecutive postseason games, going deep in the final game of the Central League Climax Series and all three games of the Japan Series thus far. He finished second on the Carp with 21 during the regular season.