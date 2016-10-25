Maeda looks back on strong first season with the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kenta Maeda reflected on his rookie season in the major leagues Monday, saying that winning 16 games has boosted his self-confidence.

In a news conference at Dodger Stadium, Maeda was joined by manager Dave Roberts, who gave his right-hander the thumbs up on the season he had. Roberts said Maeda adjusted well to American baseball, while the 28-year-old gave himself a passing grade on his first year in the major league.

Maeda went 16-11 with a 3.48 ERA in 32 starts in the regular season, and was 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in three postseason games. His 16 wins tied Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers for most victories by a first-year Japanese pitcher in the majors.

“I managed to stay in the rotation all year and posted 16 wins,” Maeda said. “We won (the National League West title) and experienced the postseason. I give myself an eight out of 10. I think this year, I deserve to praise myself.”

Maeda was quick to mention his first start on Apr. 6 as his most memorable game of 2016. In his debut against the San Diego Padres, Maeda pitched six scoreless innings and also impressed at the plate by homering in his second at-bat.

“I got my first win and I hit a home run. People knew who I was right away. It was a great start to my major league career,” he said.

Maeda said he found the hitters in the majors to be stronger compared to Japan and to have good technique, posing him a challenge he hadn’t faced before.

He already knows the adjustments he will have to make for next season, saying, “I want to try out new pitches. I’ve found things I want to work on.”

In January, the Dodgers signed the former Hiroshima Carp ace through the posting system to an eight-year deal — the longest contract ever given to a Japanese major leaguer.

When asked what he wants to do first upon returning to Japan, Maeda said he looks forward to spending his holidays the old-fashioned way.

“I want to go to a hot spring. I want to eat matsutake mushrooms and drink dobin mushi soup (broth steamed in a teapot),” he said.