Eagles hand Vikings first defeat of season

A strong defense can only do so much.

Josh Huff returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, Carson Wentz outplayed Sam Bradford and the Philadelphia Eagles handed error-prone Minnesota its first loss, 21-10 on Sunday.

The Vikings relied on excellent defense and a mistake-free offense to start 5-0. But the Eagles exposed several of their weaknesses.

An offense missing both starting tackles and running back Adrian Peterson — not to mention QB Teddy Bridgewater — had big trouble against Philadelphia (4-2). Bradford was pressured all game and struggled for the first time in five games for his new team.

“We turned the ball over, we didn’t block people, we dropped balls, we got the quarterback hit, we gave up a 98-yard kickoff return, we fumbled a punt,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “So if you’re going to do those things, you have no chance to win.”

The Vikings have to figure things out quickly because they suddenly don’t look like the team to beat in the NFC North. They play at Chicago (1-6) next Monday, and then four of their next five opponents have a winning record with the other game against Arizona.

Meanwhile, the Eagles got back on track after two straight losses. They have a first-place showdown at Dallas (5-1) next Sunday night, and their next five opponents have winning records.

Seahawks 6, Cardinals 6 (OT): In Glendale, Arizona, Seattle’s Stephen Hauschka and Arizona’s Chandler Catanzaro missed short field goals that would have won it in overtime and the Seahawks and Cardinals tied.

Dolphins 28, Bills 25: In Miami, Jay Ajayi tied an NFL record by surpassing 200 yards rushing for the second game in a row. Ajayi rushed for 214 yards in 29 carries after totaling 204 yards a week earlier in a win over Pittsburgh. He scored on a 4-yard run, and busted a 53-yarder when the Dolphins were pinned at their 3 and trailing in the fourth quarter.

Patriots 27, Steelers 16: In Pittsburgh, LeGarrette Blount ran for 127 yards and two scores while Tom Brady completed 19 of 26 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Chargers 33, Falcons 30: In Atlanta, Josh Lambo’s 42-yard field goal in overtime gave San Diego its first road win of the year as the Chargers rallied from a 17-point deficit.

Chiefs 27, Saints 21: In Kansas City, Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes in another efficient outing, and Daniel Sorensen returned an interception of Drew Brees for another touchdown.

Raiders 33, Jaguars 16: In Jacksonville, Latavius Murray scored twice in his return from turf toe, and the Raiders gave coach Jack Del Rio a victory against his former team.

Lions 20, Redskins 17: In Detroit, Matthew Stafford threw a go-ahead, 18-yard touchdown pass to Anquan Boldin with 16 seconds left.

Giants 17, Rams 10: In London, the Giants capitalized on four interceptions of Case Keenum in the first NFL game played at the home of English rugby, a sold-out and raucous Twickenham Stadium.

Bengals 31, Browns 17: In Cincinnati, A.J. Green’s one-handed catch in the middle of an end zone scrum highlighted the Bengals’ day full of big plays.

Colts 34, Titans 26: In Nashville, Andrew Luck threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jack Doyle with 1:55 left to put Indianapolis ahead to stay, and the Colts rallied to beat the Titans for their 10th straight win against their AFC South rival.

Jets 24, Ravens 16: East Rutherford, New Jersey, Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced an injured Geno Smith and led New York on three scoring drives, and a rejuvenated defense came up with two rare interceptions.

Buccaneers 34, 49ers 17: In Santa Clara, California, Jameis Winston threw three touchdown passes and Jacquizz Rodgers ran for 154 yards.