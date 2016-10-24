Teenage star Uno wins Skate America

Shoma Uno landed three quad jumps successfully in the men’s free program Sunday en route to victory at Skate America, the opening event of the ISU Grand Prix season.

The 18-year-old Uno earned a career-best 279.34 points for his performance at Sears Center Arena while Americans Jason Brown and Adam Rippon finished second and third with 268.38 and 261.43 points, respectively.

It was Uno’s second Grand Prix title following the Trophee Eric Bompard (now Trophee de France) last year, which was canceled following the short programs due to the terrorist attacks in Paris on the night of Nov. 13, the opening day of the event.

The ISU Council decided then that the skaters’ rankings for the short program would stand as the final points, while the remainder of the three-day event was called off.

On Sunday, Uno impressed the crowd with a quad flip, quad toe and quad toe-double dancing to “Buenos Aires Hora Cero” and “Barada Para un Loco” by Astor Piazzolla, but was denied perfection when he lost his balance and crashed on his second triple axel.

Still, he collected 190.19 points in the free program, marking the first time he completed both programs at a Grand Prix event.

“I did my very best and I was able to win. I was prepared to give it 120 percent,” said Uno, who was not in top form in either the morning practice or the six-minute warm up practice.

“I want to work hard and be in a position to compete among the world’s best.”

Americans Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani won the ice dance title, while teammates Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finished second.

The Shibutanis’ victory extends the United States’ streak of gold medals in ice dance at Skate America to eight; it has won 12 of the last 14. The brother-and-sister team, the reigning world silver medalists and U.S. champions, dazzled the crowd with their intricate free dance. They totaled 185.75 points overall after a free dance mark of 112.71.

“It was a great start to our season, very happy with our free dance performance today,” Alex Shibutani said. “There was a lot of anticipation on our part in getting to debut both of these programs. We are excited to have gotten our season started. We’re looking forward to building toward Cup of China.”

Hubbell and Donohue moved up from third after the short dance to win the silver medal with 175.77 points. They edged Russia’s Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev by exactly one point.

“We were happy to start our Grand Prix series here in America,” Hubbell said. “I think it was a great event for us as well as all of Team USA. It was a really wonderful week.”

Skate America is the first of six events in the ISU Grand Prix figure skating series. Skate Canada International, Rostelecom Cup, Trophee de France, Cup of China and NHK Trophy are other events in the series, where skaters compete for points to qualify for the final in December.

This year, the Grand Prix Final will be held in Marseille, France, on Dec. 8-11.