Okazaki gets first goal of season in Leicester victory

Shinji Okazaki reveled in his first goal of the season on Saturday as champions Leicester downed Crystal Palace 3-1 at home in the Premier League.

Named in Claudio Ranieri’s starting lineup for the first time in five league games, Okazaki drilled in low to double his side’s lead in the 63rd minute, reacting quickest in the box after Danny Drinkwater’s cross from the left was half-cleared by Damien Delaney.

It was the first goal since a memorable overhead effort against Newcastle in March for Okazaki, whose linkup play and work-rate clicked the Foxes’ frontline and evoked last season’s dynamism, something that had disappeared in the past months.

“It’s huge I got a goal in the game I started,” said Okazaki. “I just hit that as hard as I could, really. I gave my all playing the whole 90 minutes today, not thinking about how things have been (this season).”

Ranieri said, “Shinji used to score these kind of goals in the Bundesliga. He’s a hard worker and he helps us in attack and midfield. He’s a very important player for us.”

Okazaki’s performance was also given a thumbs-up by Foxes legend and former Nagoya Grampus striker Gary Lineker, who tweeted: “Leicester look much better when he’s in the side. Gives them depth.”

Okazaki was presented with a golden opportunity early on when Palace keeper Steve Mandanda kicked straight into his feet under pressure from Islam Slimani, but missed his chip from 20 meters and also narrowly diverted Riyad Mahrez’s sizzling cross over the bar from a difficult angle.

But Okazaki had a hand in the opener in the 42nd minute as he stretched his leg to return the ball back to Slimani, who also did well to pass on to Ahmed Musa who took a touch and smashed home from inside the “D” before Okazaki’s goal gave his team, and himself, a breather.

“I thought I was done,” Okazaki said on missing the early opportunity. “I’m relieved (to have scored). I really feel it could be a turning point in my career.”

Christian Fuchs struck a brilliant volley from the edge of the box to make it 3-0 for Leicester in the 80th minute before Yohan Cabaye’s neat finish pulled one back for Palace with five minutes to go.

Okazaki has played little since Slimani’s signing late in the transfer window, seeing himself behind Jamie Vardy — who was saved for the last 15 minutes of play on Saturday — and Slimani in the pecking order, but his latest performance can only help his place in the team.

“I’m at least in as a third pick. I could finally accept where I currently am,” said Okazaki.