Predators beat Penguins to halt skid

After losing three straight, the Nashville Predators got a balanced effort to get back on the winning track.

Kevin Fiala and Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals each as five Predators players came through with their first points of the season to lead illness-depleted Nashville to a 5-1 victory over the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Calle Jarnkrok also scored, P.K. Subban and Filip Forsberg each added two assists, and Juuse Saros had 34 shots for his first NHL victory.

“It is part of Juuse’s growing process and how he is evolving through this organization,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “He has been off to a terrific start in (AHL) Milwaukee with three one-goal games and he has a one-goal game here. He really bailed us out.”

Saros was one of the five players recalled from Milwaukee to fill in for several Predators players still suffering from food poisoning. The problem has been attributed by team officials to chicken soup as part of the pregame meal in Detroit on Friday night.

“We were much less sick for this game,” Laviolette said. “But they didn’t get a chance to eat much. They couldn’t keep anything down.”

Red Wings 3, Sharks 0

In Detroit, Jimmy Howard made 30 saves and Gustav Nyquist scored twice, helping the Red Wings beat San Jose.

Flyers 6, Hurricanes 3

In Philadelphia, Jakub Voracek scored twice and the Flyers pulled away from road-weary Carolina.

Canadiens 4, Bruins 2

In Boston, Carey Price stopped 19 shots in his second start, and Brendan Gallagher and Phillip Danault each had second-period goals.

Blue Jackets 3, Stars 0

In Dallas, Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves in his 13th career shutout and Columbus beat the Stars.

Rangers 4, Capitals 2

In Washington, rookie Jimmy Vesey scored the tying and go-ahead goals 3 minutes apart in the second period to lead New York to a victory over the Capitals.

Blackhawks 5, Maple Leafs 4 (SO)

In Chicago, Jonathan Toews and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout to give the Blackhawks a win over Toronto after the home team came back with two late goals to force overtime.

Panthers 5, Avalanche 2

In Sunrise, Florida, Shane Harper scored his first two NHL goals.

Lightning 4, Senators 1

In Ottawa, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves, Vladislav Namestnikov and Steven Stamkos scored early in the second period.

Devils 2, Wild 1 (OT)

In Newark, New Jersey, Taylor Hall scored 29 seconds into overtime and the Devils rallied to beat the Wild.

Blues 6, Flames 4

In Calgary, David Perron scored his first three goals of the season and added an assist.

Kings 4, Canucks 3 (SO)

In Los Angeles, Tanner Pearson scored for the fourth time this season and got the lone shootout goal as the Kings handed Vancouver its first loss.