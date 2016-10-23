Matsuyama settles for second at CIMB Classic

Hideki Matsuyama finished runner-up at the CIMB Classic on Sunday, his six-birdie 66 not enough to catch American Justin Thomas as the defending champ raced to his second straight title.

Matsuyama, who started the day tied for fourth, had three birdies on either side of the turn at the par-72 TPC Kuala Lumpur to finish at 20-under 268.

But Thomas, who teed off a stroke ahead of Matsuyama, carded eight birdies with no bogeys to hole out three strokes ahead to win his second tour title.

Overnight leader Anirban Lahiri of India had a wild nine-stroke ride on the par-5 No. 3. He recovered quickly with a birdie and an eagle in the next two holes, but settled for third alongside American Derek Fathauer, a stroke behind Matsuyama.

“With him (Thomas) going that far and the form I’m in, I couldn’t quite catch him,” said Matsuyama. “Neither my drives nor putts had what were needed to get a 9- or 10-under.

“(Runner-up) I think isn’t bad at all. I hope to raise my game a little bit.”

Compatriot Ryo Ishikawa dropped down a place to finish in a tie for 10th, carding three birdies and one bogey for 13-under 275 total.

“My drives were not any good so I couldn’t get birdies. It was a round with lots of things to reflect on,” said Ishikawa. “I can’t go far with this kind of golf. I’m not prepared to compete for titles.”