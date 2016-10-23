Albirex repel B-Corsairs’ charge

After a real slow start against the Niigata Albirex BB on Sunday afternoon, the Yokohama B-Corsairs mounted a spirited comeback in the third quarter, pulling to within five points.

But hot-starting Niigata never trailed and finished strong in the fourth quarter en route to a 96-78 win over the B-Corsairs.

Power forward Clint Chapman, a former University of Texas Longhorns player, paced the Albirex (5-5) with 28 points, 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks and Marquette University product Davante Gardner added 27 points and seven boards as they extending their winning streak to three games.

Niigata small forward Tenyoku You contributed 12 points with a steal and a block, while longtime shooting guard Kimitake Sato poured in nine points, all from beyond the 3-point arc. Savvy point guard Kei Igarashi broke down the Yokohama defense off the dribble, penetrating inside and outside and finding his open teammates with sharp passes in an impressive eight-point, seven-assist, three-steal performance.

After the game, Albirex coach Kazuhiro Shoji, who’s in his first season at the helm, described Igarashi as “a wise player,” commending him for his on-court presence and ability to run the offense.

Igarashi knows “how to set up players,” said Shoji, who matched wits with his former Niigata teammate from 2000-04, second-year Yokohama head coach Taketo Aoki.

Igarashi’s effectiveness in running the offense played a major part in Niigata’s early dominance. The Albirex jumped out to a 14-0 lead capped by a Chapman layup. It started with an Igarashi 3-pointer from the left wing on the game’s first scoring play at Yokohama International Swimming Pool.

Gardner had 16 first-quarter points, giving the visitors a major presence in the paint and scoring on layups, post-up moves, jumpers and a straight-away 3-pointer that put his club in front 19-4.

Yokohama had no answer for the Niigata offense early on, and the hosts trailed 33-16 after one quarter.

To their credit, the B-Corsairs maintained their poise and hustled, but they weren’t as efficient or consistent at either end of the floor in the first half.

In the first half, Niigata outscored Yokohama 26-8 in the paint, including 20-4 in the opening quarter.

Jason Wasbhurn and Takuya Kawamura both scored 20 points for Yokohama (3-7), while Jeff Parmer had 14 points and Alexis Minatoya added eight.

Kawamura kept the B-Corsairs offense moving in the opening quarter when the team was giving up points in a hurry at the other end. Handling additional playmaking duties, he had nine first-quarter points as Yokohama played without injured point guard Kenji Yamada.

The B-Corsairs fell behind 40-22 on You’s layup early in the second period. Then they closed out the half on a 10-4 run.

The Albirex led 49-34 at the intermission.

The B-Corsairs began to find their offensive rhythm after halftime and chipped away at the lead.

Trailing 69-53 after You scored on an inside bucket, Yokohama used an 11-0 spurt to cut it to 69-64.

Washburn drained a jumper and Masashi Hosoya hit a pair of free throws with 2:14 left in the quarter to jump-start the run. Then Kawamura sank a 3-pointer as the ball sailed through the net with a nifty back spin. Parmer followed with a block on Gardner and the bouncing ball wound up in Hosoya’s hands, and he converted a layup as the B-Corsairs staged their rally.

Yokohama post player Faye Pape Mour’s putback accounted for the final points of the third quarter against his 2015-16 team, cutting the Niigata lead to 72-66.

Washburn had 14 third-quarter points for the B-Corsairs.

“I think in the third quarter we didn’t do anything special, we just simplified it,” Washburn told The Japan Times. “We just played simple basketball. We played pick-and-roll a lot, and we got it (the ball) to people in positions to get easy points. I’m not just talking about myself, but everybody.

“I think the rest of the game, including myself, we tried to play one-on-one basketball. The team that we were playing today they are a very good team . . . especially offensively, and they were solid around the perimeter.”

A day after the B-Corsairs lost 80-75 to Niigata, Washburn had this to say: “In both games, on Saturday and Sunday, when we were doing well we were just playing simple basketball, and I think that’s the story of our whole season.”

Yokohama was unable to get enough defensive stops down the stretch to pull in front.

Chapman had three jams in the fourth quarter. Also in the period, Sato and Gardner hit timely jumpers after Yokohama had cut the lead to eight and nine points (80-72 and 83-74), respectively.

“We were lucky to get it right back at the end of the fourth,” Chapman said, referring to Niigata’s scoring dominance that fueled the early lead.

“Well, I think just in general this season we have a lot of pieces that are new,” Chapman said in a post-game interview, “and it really showed today that we can get our rhythm together. I think it’s something that we’ve been looking for all year.”

Chapman recognizes that Igarashi’s talents as a dynamic playmaker are a key part of Niigata’s 2016-17 team identity.

“When you’ve got a guy like Kei, that really helps obviously,” Chapman said. “A guy that can lead the team like that.”

He added: “When we move well, when we get into a rhythm like we do, we just keep getting better. I think our best offense is our transition, and if we can get stops defensively and flow into our offense, that’s when we are at our best.

“And I think today it showed why we were doing so well. We were getting stops, we were getting the early rebound and pushing. And that’s where Kei’s great because he comes off a quick screen and finds an open man.”

With Igarashi leading the way, the Albirex dished out 17 assists and had just six turnovers.

Aoki said he was pleased with his team’s effort, but said “it was a pity” the B-Corsairs’ comeback effort fell short. He added that the team’s challenge to keep improving is a top priority.

Asked about his time playing alongside fellow forward Shoji from their Albirex days, Aoki admitted he has “good memories” of being a part of Japan’s first professional basketball team with Shoji. (The Niigata franchise was launched as a pro team in 2000.)

Jets 96, Levanga 52

In Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, the Jets exploited lack of interior size en route to a runaway victory.

Chiba finished with nine slam dunks, including ex-NBA center Hilton Armstrong’s four. Teammates Tyler Stone and Michael Parker had three and two slams, respectively.

Stone led the Jets (5-5) with 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Yuki Togashi had a 20-point outing, sank all four of his 3-point shots and doled out five assists. Armstrong added 17 points and seven boards, while Parker had 10 points and five steals.

Chiba, which beat the visitors 80-65 on Saturday, outscored Hokkaido 28-7 in the third quarter before a packed house of 5,183 fans at Funabashi Arena.

Takehiko Orimo, who had 16 points, was the Levanga’s lone double-digit scorer.

Hokkaido (3-7) only used one foreign player, center Daniel Miller.

Diamond Dolphins 69, Golden Kings 64

In Okinawa City, Justin Burrell’s double-double (23 points, 15 rebounds) and Nagoya’s strong overall rebounding helped carry the club to a bounce-back triumph over the hosts.

Takaya Sasayama added nine points for the West-leading Diamond Dolphins (8-2) and Jerome Tillman had eight points and eight rebounds, while Tenketsu Horimoto scored seven points.

Nagoya won the rebounding battle by a 45-34 margin.

Ryukyu’s Ryuichi Kishimoto was the team’s top scorer, finishing with 14 points and handing out five assists. Lamont Hamilton had 11 points and Shigeyuki Kinjo scored eight. Shota Tsuyama put seven points on the board and Mo Charlo had six. Anthony McHenry’s was the squad’s leading rebounder (11 boards).

The Golden Kings led 36-28 at halftime.

Sunrockers 79, NeoPhoenix 76

In Hamamatsu, Shibuya avenged its series-opening loss, bouncing back for a narrow victory over San-en.

RT Guinn led the Sunrockers (6-4) with 19 points, followed by Kenta Hirose, who had 17 points and five steals. Takashi Ito added nine points, while Aki Chambers, Ira Brown and Yuki Mitsuhara had seven apiece.

Shuto Tawatari was the NeoPhoenix’s top scorer with 17 points and Tatsuya Suzuki had 12 and handed out four assists. Olu Ashaolu and Richard Roby chipped in with 11 points apiece and Robert Dozier finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

SeaHorses 80, Hannaryz 49

In Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, UConn alum Gavin Edwards’ 20-point, 12-rebound, four-assist, two-block effort ignited Mikawa’s demolition of Kyoto.

Makoto Hiejima and Tomoya Hasegawa both added 18 points, each making 4 of 7 3-point shots. Veteran forward J.R. Sakuragi chipped in with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists for the SeaHorses (7-3).

Hiejima also supplied four assists and three steals in the rout.

Kyoto (3-7) was held to nine points in both the first and third quarters, and trailed 60-38 entering the fourth quarter.

Yusuke Okada led the Hannaryz with 16 points and Kevin Kotzur had 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Evessa 81, Lakestars 66

In Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, Osaka held the hosts to 29 second-half points to secure a series sweep.

Big man Josh Harrellson sparked the Evessa (4-6) with 20 points, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range, and 15 rebounds. Frontcourt mate Xavier Gibson contributed 18 points and eight boards and Shinnosuke Negoro scored 14 points, while Takuya Soma had 11 and was 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Yusuke Karino was the top scorer for Shiga (1-9) with 18 points. Julian Mavunga had 15 and nine rebounds and Faye Samba added nine points.

Osaka out-rebounded 41-29.

89ers 66, Northern Happinets 59

In Akita, small forward Ryunosuke Yanagwa made a big impact for Sendai, converting 8 of 11 shots from the field in a 20-point effort and dishing out four assists in the 89ers’ second win of the weekend over the hosts.

Manato Kikuchi and Dieye Sakamoto added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Sendai (6-4), while Takayuki Kumagai scored nine points. Tshilidzi Nephawe had eight points and 15 rebounds and Takehiko Shimura supplied a team-high three steals.

Deshawn Stephens paced Akita (2-8) with 17 points and Scott Morrison scored 13. Kenichi Takahashi had nine points.

Alvark 84, Brex 80

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, Tokyo trailed by 14 points at halftime and by 10 after three quarters, then outplayed the hosts in the final quarter to salvage a series split.

The Alvark (8-2) outscored the Brex 24-10 in the final stanza.

Shooting guard Daiki Tanaka paced Tokyo with 25 points and Troy Gillenwater contributed 22 and seven rebounds. Diante Garrett added 15 points and four assists and Keijuro Matsui had seven points in 11 productive minuets off the bench. Joji Takeuchi grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.

For Tochigi (8-2), Ryan Rossiter finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Takatoshi Furukawa scored 15 points, Yusuke Endo had 11, as did Jeff Gibbs, who also hauled in eight rebounds. Floor leader Yuta Tabuse added nine points and five assists.

The Brex made 14 of 16 foul shots; the Alvark sank 17 of 27.

Second-division update: Here are results from Sunday’s B2 games: Fukushima Firebonds 82, Aomori Wat’s 74; Fighting Eagles Nagoya 82, Tokyo Excellence 76; Yamagata Wyverns 63, Iwate Big Bulls 62; Gunma Crane Thunders 88, Ibaraki Robots 79; Kumamoto Volters 90, Ehime Orange Vikings 87; Hiroshima Dragonflies 86, Kagoshima Rebnise 76; Nishinomiya Storks 92, Bambitious Nara 89; and Earthfriends Tokyo Z 94, Shinshu Brave Warriors 74.