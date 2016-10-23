A-Bomb Dome gives foreign players pause for thought during Japan Series

In Hiroshima’s Naka Ward, amid the excitement and revelry of the Japan Series being in town, sits the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Atomic Bomb Dome, one of the world’s most significant historical markers and a constant reminder of a darker time in the city’s history.

Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1996, the dome was the only building left standing near the hypocenter of the atomic bomb that was dropped Aug. 6 1945, during World War II. Today it is a part of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

The significance of the site was not lost on some of the foreign players participating in this year’s Japan Series. Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters reliever Anthony Bass was among those who had the chance to visit.

“It was pretty special for me to go and visit that,” Bass said. “At the same time, a lot of lives were lost during World War II. It was kind of a sobering time. Very odd feeling seeing that dome still standing there.”

The Carp’s Brad Eldred, who has played in Hiroshima since 2012, has visited the area in the past.

“It’s a pretty emotional place,” he said. “It’s very sad. It’s very eye-opening to see what could happen in this world and gives you a better perspective on making the most out of every day you can.”

Bass is a self-proclaimed history buff, and with the Fighters staying near the site, he made it a point to visit. Had he played in the Japan Series prior to Mazda Stadium opening in 2009, he would’ve been competing in Hiroshima Stadium, which was situated adjacent to the park.

“I found out it was near the team hotel and I was like, ‘I’m definitely going to go and check that out,’ ” he said. “I went to the museum and bought a book that kind of labels everything, the history of the war, how everything happened and the development of the atom bomb and things like that.”

Eldred, by virtue of years spent living in Hiroshima, is well-versed in the history the city holds.

“We’ve (he and his family) been all over the city,” he said. “We’re very familiar with the history and everything that’s happened here. We’ve lived here for a long time, so we’re fully aware of everything and feel part of the city and the feelings and emotions that they have.”