Red Wings outplay Predators in third period, earn third consecutive victory

The Detroit Red Wings appear to be gaining some momentum.

Gustav Nyquist had a goal and an assist to help Detroit beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Friday night. It was the Red Wings’ third consecutive win after losing their first two games.

“I think this was our best game of the season,” said Tomas Tatar, who broke a 2-2 tie early in the third period. “This happened to us before. When they scored we’d hold back. Now I think they scored the goal to make it 2-1 and we kept pushing. We tied it and then early on (in third) we scored another one.”

Justin Abdelkader, Drew Miller and Darren Helm also scored for the Red Wings, and Petr Mrazek stopped 30 shots.

“I’m just worried about one game at a time and I’m worried about getting better every day, and I thought we took a step in getting better today,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought we did a real good job of spending time in their end, we did a real good job of winning puck battles.”

P.K. Subban, Mike Ribeiro and Mike Fisher scored for Nashville, which has lost three straight. Pekka Rinne finished with 38 saves.

“I thought we played hard, especially with a short bench,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “We just shot ourselves in the foot too many times. You can’t make that many mistakes when you are trying to come from behind.”

Fisher’s power-play goal with 4:46 pulled Nashville to within 4-3 as he tipped in Roman Josi’s shot from the point. It was Fisher’s third goal, all on the power play.

Helm had an empty-net power-play score with 22 seconds left for his fourth goal of the season to seal the win.

Blue Jackets 3, Blackhawks 2

In Columbus, rookie defenseman Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, and teammates Nick Foligno and William Karlsson picked up their first goals of the season for the hosts.

Columbus’ Sergei Bobrovsky blocked 32 shots as the Blue Jackets notched their first win of the season, avoiding a repeat of last season’s disastrous 0-8 start.

Tyler Motte and Richard Panik scored for Chicago, and Corey Crawford had 25 saves.

The Blue Jackets took the lead when the 19-year-old Werenski netted a wrist shot from the point during a power play at 9:10 in the first period. It was his team-leading second goal of the season.

Islanders 3, Coyotes 2

In New York, Johnny Boychuk’s short-handed goal early in the third period lifted the Islanders over Arizona.

Dennis Seidenberg and Ryan Strome also scored for New York, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 23 shots for his first win of the season and the Islanders’ second in three home games after opening with two road losses.

Brad Richardson and Radim Vrbata scored 13 seconds apart in the first period to tie the score for the Coyotes. Louis Domingue made 28 saves as Phoenix lost its third straight on the road after one home win.