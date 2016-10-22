Matsuyama trails by five strokes entering last round at CIMB Classic

Hideki Matsuyama shot a 3-under 69 but dropped down into a share of fourth at the CIMB Classic on Saturday, five strokes back of third-round leader Anirban Lahiri of India.

Matsuyama carded five birdies and two bogeys at the par-72 TPC Kuala Lumpur for a three-round total of 14-under.

Lahiri scored a 65 and has a four-stroke lead over defending champion Justin Thomas of the United States and Scotland’s Russell Knox.

Ryo Ishikawa carded five birdies and one bogey, to finish the third round in a tie for ninth at 11-under.

Matsuyama had four birdies in his first five holes but after that could only manage one birdie and two bogeys.

“It didn’t feel quite right. Birdies didn’t come my way after No. 5,” said Matsuyama. “There’s a massive gap between those times when I strike the ball well and when I don’t.

“It (a five-stroke lead) is big but there’s a chance if I can erupt. I’ll aim for a (final total) 20-under.”