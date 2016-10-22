Mihara sits second as Wagner takes lead

American Ashley Wagner won the Skate America short program Friday night with a score of 69.50, building on her second-place finish in the world championships.

Mai Mihara, making her Grand Prix Series debut at 17, was second at 65.75, and U.S. champion Gracie Gold third at 64.87. The free skate will determine the champion on Saturday at Sears Centre Arena.

Wager performed with a fierce and determined style, delivering a technically solid and entertaining program to “Sweet Dreams” by the Eurhythmics.

“I capitalized on the momentum (from worlds) going into the summer,” said Wagner, the 2012 Skate America winner. “It inspired me to train even harder than I had been because it showed me that my training got me onto that podium. It motivated me and made it a realistic goal to get onto that Olympic podium, and I can almost taste it. It’s a totally new season.

“I’m hopefully a different athlete from that worlds event and I think it’s just about building on that from here on out.”

Mihara fell during her warmup, which she said relaxed her during her performance.

“I think for my first Grand Prix event I did a good job,” she said.

Gold, coming off a disappointing fourth-place finish in the world championships, fell on her triple flip, but otherwise was solid in her performance to a tango.

“I had a hiccup on the triple flip, but I went after everything,” Gold said. “I just need to keep working on the program and just keep getting it out there.”

Gold said the months after the world championships were difficult and affected her training.

Three-time world champion Mao Asada was fifth with 64.47.

Mao, who has been hampered by a left knee injury, opted not to attempt her trademark triple axel. She under-rotated a triple flip-double toe loop combination and scored 64.47 points.

“I’m not skating at my highest level but this is the best I could do and I am satisfied with that,” said Mao, who was second in her season debut earlier this month at the Finlandia Trophy.

In pairs, Russia’s Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov took a commanding lead in the short program with a score of 75.24. Americans Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier, who missed last season with a knee injury to Denney, were second at 67.29, and Canadians Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau followed at 66.49.

Tarasova and Morozov, fifth in the world championships, received high marks on their opening triple twist as well as their lifts, spins and footwork.