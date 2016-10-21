Mourinho’s match tactics not the most entertaining

If Jose Mourinho sets up Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as he did against Liverpool on Monday, his return to Chelsea should carry a government health warning: “Watching Manchester United can severely damage your health.”

Red Monday became Dead Monday.

The 0-0 draw at Anfield was either anti-football or a coaching master class, depending on whether you admired or were appalled by the way United smothered and choked the opposition.

Liverpool had scored 73 Premier League goals since Jürgen Klopp’s appointment a year ago — more than any other side — and United restricted the Merseysiders to just two real chances. On the other hand, United managed just one effort on target (and that was deflected) while Paul Pogba, the world’s most expensive player, passed the ball fewer times than Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.

United made little or no attempt to win the game, Mourinho not believing his team could beat Liverpool so he designed his tactics not to lose and they worked a treat — though “treat” was not a word neutrals, certainly, had in mind after the 90 minutes of stalemate. Another school of thought was that Mourinho did not set United up in a way that gave goal-happy Liverpool a better chance of victory. The arguments have continued all week. For Thursday’s Europa League tie against Fenerbahce, Mourinho made seven changes.

Marouane Fellaini and Anders Herrera were effectively extra defenders, central midfielders whose job was to destroy Liverpool attacks rather than create United attacks. The main job for United forwards Ashley Young and Marcus Rashford was to stop Liverpool fullbacks Nathaniel Clyne and James Milner.

Had a League Two team gone to Anfield in the F.A. Cup and drawn thanks to a backs-to-the-wall defensive display its efforts would be rightly applauded. When the team and two subs costs £310 million to assemble it is a very expensive bus to park, but it is the Special One’s speciality. If you had to choose one manager to come away from Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich with a draw you would probably opt for joyless Jose.

The majority of United supporters thought the end justified the means and were happy with what they saw at Liverpool, or the result at least, yet Mourinho’s squad is stronger than the one Louis van Gaal had last season. At this point a year ago LvG’s side had won 16 points to JM’s 14. It had kept more clean sheets (four against three). United had the joint-best defense in the PL last season and LvG’s United won 1-0 at Anfield.

Summer arrivals Zlatan Ibrahmimovic, Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored 57 league goals and assisted with 40 more last season for PSG, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, respectively. The United team with Ibrahimovic and Pogba failed to muster one direct shot on target at Liverpool, which underlined Mourinho’s approach to the game at Anfield despite better attacking options.

We should brace ourselves for more of the same from the pragmatic Portuguese at Chelsea on Sunday as Mourinho returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time in domestic football. Six years ago Inter Milan beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Bridge with a classic Mourinho display. Two holding players in midfield, wingers restricting the Chelsea fullbacks — the Inter players had the discipline to carry out Mourinho’s instructions just as United’s did at Anfield.

Mourinho knows most of the Chelsea players inside out, their strengths, their weaknesses and their temperament. Despite two league losses, Chelsea looks a solid unit under Antonio Conte who opted for a three-man defense for the 3-0 win over Leicester City last weekend. With John Terry fit again, Chelsea’s defense will be strengthened by the captain’s return whichever formation Conte uses.

Eden Hazard was dropped by Mourinho last season because, he felt, the midfielder did not contribute enough defensively. Under Conte and playing in the No. 10 position, Hazard is looking more like the player who won the Footballer of the Year award in 2015. Hazard will never be a player who is guilty of excessive tracking back, but with N’Golo Kante a one-man destroyer in midfield the Belgium international can be accommodated more freely.

Conte also seems to have man-managed Diego Costa superbly. The striker will always have a red mist not far away —he has four yellow cards already and has been fortunate not to be sent off at least once — but despite these disciplinary statistics, Costa is concentrating more on football than being at war with the world. The Spain international is believed to have shed few tears when Mourinho left Chelsea and Costa’s six goals in the eight games following Mourinho’s dismissal compared with four in 20 previously tells its own story.

Costa is the leading scorer in the Premier League with seven goals (and two assists), and while United will present a serious test to his temperament, his power, pace and finishing will present the visiting defense with as big a challenge as it has faced this season.

What Conte, Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino, Arsene Wenger and Klopp know is that the Premier League is turning into a six-club battle. With a fifth of the season gone none of the heavyweights has really imposed its stamp on the title case.

Leader Manchester City, spanked by Barcelona on Wednesday, is without a win in four games in all competitions. Tottenham, with a Premier League best defense, is the only unbeaten team. Liverpool and Arsenal have, mostly, looked impressive so far.

Mourinho made seven changes for the 4-1 Europa League victory over a very ordinary Fenerbahce on Thursday, but another 0-0 draw at Chelsea would complete a highly satisfactory week for United. The entertainment Old Trafford saw against Fenerbahce may not be replicated at Stamford Bridge, though.

In hot water again: Manchester United has a large public relations/press department. As possibly the biggest club in the world, United is always in the media spotlight. Press conferences always have club officials on hand to ensure things run smoothly and any questions deemed unacceptable are usually greeted with a “no comment” before the manager can comment.

It beggars belief that before Jose Mourinho’s press conference ahead of the match against Liverpool nobody at the club said to him: “Do not mention referee Anthony Taylor. If you are asked about the referee, just say you cannot comment, no more. There is a Football Association ban on managers talking about match officials ahead of games, so please say nothing.”

The F.A. was last night deciding whether to charge Mourinho with bringing the game into disrepute with a stadium ban a possible punishment, which would only strengthen his belief that those who govern English football are out to get him, rather than even thinking he could possibly have done anything wrong.

Christopher Davies was a longtime Premier League correspondent for the London Daily Telegraph.