Kings get redemption in OT

Alec Martinez, who saw one apparent goal disallowed, scored 1:20 into overtime as Los Angeles Kings beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Thursday night.

Martinez’s wrist shot from the slot went past a screen by Tanner Pearson to beat Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen.

“(Tyler Toffoli) made a really good play to me in the slot. (Pearson) was in front with a good screen,” Martinez said. “All I had to do was really hit the net.”

Martinez’s second-period drive from the left point was ruled no goal because a teammate was in the paint in front of Lehtonen.

Stars coach Lindy Ruff thought the overtime goal shouldn’t have counted either.

“I think it’s a terrible call at the end of the game. I thought our goaltender was interfered with. He was elbowed in the head before the puck went in the net,” he said.

“I respectfully and disrespectfully disagree with that. They look at it for five seconds, and they call it a good goal.”

The Kings had lost their first three games. Dallas fell to 2-1-1.

That’s pretty much the way we played for other than one period this season except we got a break to win,” Los Angeles coach Darryl Sutter said.

Dallas’ Jason Spezza tied the game 3-3 with 2:07 left in regulation with a shot from the left faceoff circle that beat Kings goalie Peter Budaj.

“It would have been a feel-good win for us if we could have pulled it out in overtime,” Spezza said. “Probably makes it a little more frustrating.”

Los Angeles’ Nic Dowd scored the game’s first goal, the first of his eight-game NHL career, on the power play in the first period.

The Kings took a one-goal lead twice more during a second period that included two fights and 10 penalties for 34 minutes.

Los Angeles defenseman Brayden McNabb was involved in both second-period fights. Stars left wing Antoine Roussel received 16 penalty minutes for his role in the first altercation, and totaled 18 minutes for the game.

For Los Angeles, Jeff Carter and Pearson scored and assisted on each other’s goal.

In the second period, Devin Setoguchi, recorded his first point of the season for Los Angeles, getting the other assist on Pearson’s goal.

Goals by Dallas’ Radek Faksa and Jamie Benn had tied the game.

Lehtonen made 35 saves. Budaj had 17 in his first NHL win since Feb. 12.

The Kings had been struggling since losing starting goalie Jonathan Quick in the opening game.

“This wasn’t us, starting 0-3,” Budaj said. “We definitely showed today in a hot building against a very good team we came out hard. We outshoot them and we played a real strong defensive game. It was great to see the guys have that desperation.”

Each team killed four minutes of penalties in the second period. Los Angeles outshot the Stars 18-7 in the second.

Capitals 4, Panthers 2

In Sunrise, Florida, Alex Ovechkin notched the game-winning goal midway through the third period to lift Washington over the Panthers.

Florida’s Jaromir Jagr became the third player to score 750 goals, tying the game at 2-2 on a second-period power-play tally. Jagr is in third place all-time in the NHL, behind only Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801).

Penguins 3, Sharks 2

In Pittsburgh, Evgeni Malkin, Scott Wilson and Patric Hornqvist scored during a furious third-period rally to lead the Penguins past San Jose.

Ducks 3, Flyers 2

In Philadelphia, Ryan Garbutt’s goal broke a tie in the third period and sent Anaheim to its first win of the season.

Bruins 2, Devils 1

In Boston, Patrice Bergeron scored the tiebreaking goal with 75 seconds left in his season debut.

Canadiens 5, Coyotes 2

In Montreal, Carey Price made 27 saves in his season debut.

Avalanche 4, Lightning 0

In Tampa, Matt Duchene had two goals and an assist, Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves for his 21st career shutout and Colorado topped the hosts.

Wild 3, Maple Leafs 2

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Eric Staal scored twice and the Wild recovered from another deficit to edge Toronto.

Oilers 3, Blues 1

In Edmonton, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist as the Oilers won their second straight game.

Hurricanes 4, Flames 2

In Calgary, Victor Rask scored his third goal of the season as Carolina triumphed over the Flames.

Canucks 2, Sabres 1

In Vancouver, Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves and Daniel Sedin delivered the game-winner in the third.